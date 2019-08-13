Jaguar goes after Tesla with $3,000 incentive for owners to buy I-Pace

Jaguar is going directly after Tesla owners by offering them a $3,000 incentive to buy an I-Pace electric vehicle at a total $15,000 discount.

The British automaker introduced the I-Pace, its first all-electric vehicle, last year.

The vehicle has found some success in a few European markets but sales have been extremely slow in the US despite offering 0% financing to boost sales.

Jaguar is still selling barely more than 200 I-Pace vehicles per month in the US. As of July, the automaker has only delivered just over 1,500 electric vehicles in the US this year.

To remedy the situation, Jaguar has been targetting Tesla owners.

Earlier this year, we reported on Tesla owners receiving mailers from Jaguar with a bold comparison between the I-Pace and the Model X.

Now Tesla owners are reporting that they are being offered an extra $3,000 ‘Tesla conquest’ incentive on top of other incentives to buy an I-Pace:

LOL $3,000 “Tesla conquest” incentive: if you have a Tesla, you get 3k off. You don’t want Tesla customers. They have high standards. You want gas car buyers. This is why their marketing strategy is failing. pic.twitter.com/JgAnmSZJyj — Steve Jobs Ghost (@tesla_truth) August 13, 2019

The automaker says that you only need a proof of Tesla ownership and not an actual Tesla trade-in:

“For an owner or a member of an owner’s household where a Tesla vehicle is currently registered (proof of ownership/registration is required). Limit one incentive per eligible VIN. Can be used towards the lease or purchase of a new, unused 2019 I-Pace. No trade-in required. Not redeemable for cash. Incentive paid to dealer and requires dealer participation.”

With the I-Pace’s $69,500 base MSRP, the $15,000 would bring the price down to just $54,500.

You can check with your local Jaguar dealer for I-Pace inventory and inquiries about the deal.

Electrek’s Take

While Tesla owners have mostly laughed off Jaguar’s attempts to convince them to buy the I-Pace before, and with good reasons in my opinion, the discounts are starting to become significant.

In my review of the Jaguar I-Pace earlier this year, I noted that it is a stunning electric vehicle and a good first entry in the electric space for the automaker despite several issues.

However, I have a problem with how Jaguar has been claiming that it is an SUV and it compares to the Model X.

Tesla’s Model X is a real full-size SUV that is much bigger than the I-Pace and holds a lot more cargo, which is one of the most important features of an SUV versus a sedan.

I don’t know why Jaguar keeps insisting on comparing it to the Model X, I think they are doing themselves a disservice.

Jaguar has a stunning vehicle on its hands that happens to be electric. That doesn’t mean that they should pit it against any electric vehicle out there.

I think they should focus on making its own space in the EV market because if they are banking on stealing market share from Tesla, they are going to have a tough time.

But with big discounts like that, I could see some people being tempted.

