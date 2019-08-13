Emflux has been hyping their Emflux One electric motorcycle as the first Indian electric superbike. Now the company is teasing a second model that should be a bit tamer for us regular folks.

Emflux One electric motorcycle

We first brought you word of the Emflux One electric motorcycle earlier this year.

The bike comes with an impressive list of specs.

Its creator, the Bangalore-based EV startup Emflux, claims it is being powered by a liquid-cooled 50 kW (71 hp) motor capable of providing 84 Nm (62 lb-ft) of torque along the bike’s single-sided swingarm.

They claim it is already achieving a 0-100 km/h (0-60 mph) time of just 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h (120 mph) — and that the bike hasn’t even reached its full potential yet.

The 169 kg (373 lb) Emflux One is said to be capable of reaching up to 200 km (121 mi) on a single charge of its Samsung battery, which can be recharged from 0-80% in just 36 minutes. And with an expected price of under $9k, the Emflux One is designed to be affordable compared to other high powered electric motorcycles.

While the Emflux One was supposed to make its debut by the end of this year, a slower than expected funding round has delayed the team’s anticipated timeline.

But that hasn’t stopped them from revealing the startup’s second electric motorcycle coming down the pipe, the Emflux Two.

Emflux Two electric motorcycle

While the company now says that we can expect the Emflux One to debut next year, we shouldn’t expect to see the Emflux Two until 2021.

So far the team hasn’t released many details about its next-in-line Emflux Two electric motorcycle.

The company has stated that it is designed to be an even more affordable model to follow the Emflux One.

This will likely mean reduced power and speed, as well as potentially a reduction in the 9.7 kWh battery capacity found in the Emflux One. It also means that some of the higher-end components on the Emflux One, such as the Brembo brakes, Ohlins suspension, and Pirelli tires, might not make it onto the Emflux Two — at least not the base version.

And unlike the Emflux One, which is meant for low volume production, the Emflux Two will target higher volume production and a larger market.

Emflux recently expanded their R&D facility, adding their own in-house dynamometer, motor testing rig, battery cell/pack testing setups, automated spot welder, and other tools, according to the Financial Express.

Growing local competition

India has become a hot bed of electric motorcycle development.

While most electric motorcycle startups are beginning with lower speed electric motorcycles like the Revolt RV400, Emflux is likely to see increasing competition from other local companies.

India recently passed stricter two-wheeled vehicle laws that will require a shift to electric motorcycles and scooters by 2025. This is putting a crunch on the country, which has heavily adopted motorcycle and scooter transportation over conventional cars.

What do you think of the Emflux One and Emflux Two electric motorcycles?

Let us know in the comments below!

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.