BMW received over 45,000 reservations for the new all-electric Mini Cooper SE

BMW disappointed some with the specs of the new all-electric Mini Cooper SE, but many others are apparently still looking forward to it, as the automaker claims to have received “over 45,000 reservations” for the new all-electric car.

The electric Mini Cooper SE, a 3-door Cooper, was unveiled last month, and it’s BMW’s first all-electric car since the BMW i3 was released in 2013.

Some were disappointed by the fact that the vehicle’s powertrain is based on an older BMW i3 electric powertrain.

Its electric motor delivers 135 kW/184 hp and a maximum torque of 270 Nm. BMW claims the front-wheel drive electric SE can get from zero to 60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.9 seconds, and zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds.

The electric Mini’s 32.6 kWh battery has a reported range of 235 to 270 km (146-168 miles) based on the new WLTP cycle. That means EPA/real world should be closer to 140 miles.

The specs were interesting enough to attract many prospective buyers.

German magazine Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reports that Elena Eder, project manager for the Mini-e, said that they received over 45,000 reservations:

So far, we already have over 45,000 registered prospects.

However, BMW hasn’t been collecting deposits, so the level of interest from those prospective buyers is unclear.

Production is expected to start in November at the automaker’s Oxford, UK, plant.

Brexit could complicate the exportation of the new electric vehicle, but Eder doesn’t expect any issue:

Whatever happens, we are ready for any eventuality. It does not affect us, it has meanwhile been talked about for so long that we are prepared for all eventualities.

They haven’t released prices for every market, but in Germany, it starts at €32,500 (about $36,400).

