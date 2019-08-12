Mercedes-Benz is going to unveil new all-electric EQV sedan and more

Mercedes-Benz announced that it is going to unveil a new all-electric “EQV” sedan at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt next month.

The German automaker has big plans for the Frankfurt show.

Mercedes-Benz says that its booth and presentation will be “dominated by sustainable solutions for the future of mobility,” and Ola Källenius, the new chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, will give an “outlook on the future of Mercedes-Benz.”

As part of the show, the automaker is planning to unveil several new cars, including all-electric vehicles:

A new show car will celebrate the world premiere of a vehicle that embodies the flexible, customer-oriented, and sustainable vision of the Mercedes-Benz product and technology brand EQ. Also on show for the first time are new plug-in hybrid derivatives from Mercedes-Benz and the all-electric high-capacity sedan EQV. The GLB will also celebrate its trade fair premiere. smart, the pioneer in urban mobility, will be showing the model upgrades of its electric city cars for the first time in the metropolis on the Main river. As an introduction to the world of driving performance from Mercedes-AMG, the Affalterbach-based brand will present a variant of the compact SUV based on the GLB.

Mercedes-Benz’s electric vehicle effort has been under the “EQ” subbrand starting with Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV, which we tested earlier this year.

In 2017, the German automaker also unveiled the Mercedes-Benz “EQA,” an all-electric compact car.

Now Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that they will unveil a new Mercedes-Benz EQV, an all-electric, high-capacity sedan.

As we previously reported, Daimler has one of the most aggressive electrification plans among established automakers. They plan for Mercedes-Benz and smart cars to offer electric versions of all car models by 2022.

Electrek’s Take

With nothing significant on the market yet, it’s hard to take Mercedes-Benz’s EV effort too seriously yet, but it sounds like it will start rolling out quickly.

After the EQC later this year, we expect the compact car next and several more to follow.

Now the EQV could also be an interesting entry in the higher-end sedan segment, which is currently dominated by Tesla.

We are planning to have our own Seth Weintraub on location to report on Mercedes-Benz’s new EV and their electrification plans.

