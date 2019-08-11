Tesla launches new and better Model 3 floormats made of recyclable material

Tesla has launched new and better Model 3 floormats made of recyclable material.

The new product appears to be more competitive with third-party products than Tesla’s previous Model 3 floormats.

For the longest time, Model 3 owners had to rely on third-party floor liners, but Tesla launched its own all-weather floormats for the Model 3 last year.

However, the product was too expensive and it had some flaws, like the lack of sidewalls.

Now Tesla is launching a new version with vertical protection:

“Model 3 All-Weather Floor Liners are made from thermoplastic elastomer material for ultimate protection and spatial coverage. Unlike traditional floor mats, liners are comprised of vertical walls that ensure maximum protection to the foot-well carpet and easy cleanup. Exclusive grid pattern crafted by Tesla’s Design Studio.”

Here are some pictures of the new ‘Model 3 All-Weather Floor Liners’:

Tesla says that the floor mats are made of 100% recyclable thermoplastic elastomer material and completely free of cadmium, lead, latex and PVC.

The automaker is selling the new kit for $195 on its website.

Electrek’s Take

That’s more like it. I think Tesla’s last floormats weren’t really worth it since there were better and cheaper third-party options, but this is starting to be a lot more competitive.

The 3D MAXpider Model 3 kit has been a Tesla owner favorite for a long time, but this new kit appears to offer all the same features and yet it’s $10 less expensive and directly from Tesla.

There are still some cheaper options with similar features, like the $140 Homeland Hardware Tesla Model 3 Floor Mats Liners.

But I am sure some people would still prefer to have a Tesla-branded one with the grid pattern and the recyclable material.

