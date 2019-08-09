Elon Musk hypes Tesla V10 software with in-car video streaming and ‘Caraoke’, early access ‘soon’

Elon Musk went on a mini Tweetstorm last night to hype Tesla’s V10 software update with in-car video streaming and a feature called ‘Caraoke’.

The CEO says that the new update will be released to early access owners ‘soon’ and Tesla should finally be expanding the program to Full Self-Driving (FSD) owners.

Tesla Version 10 (V10) kind of took the Tesla community by surprise.

The automaker released its version 9 software update back in September 2018 and it was Tesla’s first full software revision in years, but now it sounds like the automaker is going to release its next full number revision, version 10, a lot quicker.

Last month, Musk said that Tesla could start the rollout in August.

The CEO gave an update on the progress last night – saying that the update looks ‘real good’ and that Tesla plans to start releasing it to ‘early access’ owners “soon”:

Tesla software V10 is lookin real good! Releasing to early access list soon … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 9, 2019

Musk has been talking about Tesla V10 since before releasing version 9 last year and he said that a streaming feature and car karaoke are going to be part of the update.

He appears to have tested those features because he also added last night:

“Video is amazing with the Tesla sound system. Will include Caraoke!”

The CEO previously hyped the video streaming as being “amazingly immersive” with a “cinematic feel due to the comfy seats and surround sound audio.”

As for ‘Caraoke’, it is expected to be a feature that enables you to play karaoke on the vehicle’s center screen – not unlike the popular segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Musk also says that he is finally going to deliver the promised early access to the early FSD buyers:

Thanks for reminding me. Will rectify. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 9, 2019

Though it sounds like it might not be a full inclusion in the early access program but simply being higher up in the queue during the wide release:

FSD owners will get priority in the upload queue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 9, 2019

Speaking of FSD, Musk is again talking about increasing the price more frequently – this time on a “2 to 4 months” basis depending on progress:

Probably every 2 to 4 months, depending on how much progress we make — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 9, 2019

This is expected to start this month following another decrease in price last month.

As we reported earlier this week, Tesla plans to increase its Full Self-Driving package price again on August 16. It could coincide with the release of the Tesla V10 software update.

