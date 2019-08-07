Tesla plans to increase its Full Self-Driving price again on August 16

Tesla confirmed that it is planning to increase its Full Self-Driving price again on August 16 in a new marketing campaign trying to convince Autopilot owners to upgrade.

Earlier this year, Tesla killed the Enhanced Autopilot package and unbundled some features to create a base Autopilot package, which they made standard on all Tesla vehicles.

They added the features to the Full Self-Driving option and increased the price to $6,000 if ordered before delivery — $8,000 if ordered after delivery.

The features include:

Navigate on Autopilot: automatic driving from highway on-ramp to off-ramp including interchanges and overtaking slower cars.

Auto Lane Change: automatic lane changes while driving on the highway.

Autopark: both parallel and perpendicular spaces.

Summon: your parked car will come find you anywhere in a parking lot. Really.

Later, Tesla changed this structure of having different prices before and after delivery.

Since May, any Tesla owner can upgrade to the Full Self-Driving package for $6,000, but the automaker reserved the right to still increase the price in the future.

It caused a problem for Tesla owners with the Enhanced Autopilot package, because if they wanted to update to the Full Self-Driving Package, they had to pay more, because Tesla added features inside the package that they already paid for in the Enhanced Autopilot package.

Last month, Tesla decreased the price of the package to $3,000 in order to incentivize Enhanced Autopilot owners to upgrade.

This week, the automaker also confirmed that it will increase the price on August 16.

The company made the announcement in an email marketing campaign sent to Enhanced Autopilot owners:

“As an owner who has purchased Enhanced Autopilot – you can now upgrade to Full Self-Driving Capability at a reduced price of $3,000. Get access to current convenience features and future Full Self-Driving features to continually increase the capability of your Tesla over time. Use Navigate on Autopilot for assisted driving from on-ramp to off-ramp, including interchanges, merges and exits – while Autopark and Summon take the hassle out of finding a parking spot and getting out of tight spaces.”

The price increase is expected around the same time as Tesla’s Version 10 software update, which is expected to include improvements for Autopilot and Full Self-Driving package owners.

Electrek’s Take

We were expecting that the price decrease was only temporary to give an opportunity for EAP owners to get FSD, but that’s a pretty bad marketing campaign.

You can’t convince them based on these features.

They already paid for all those features Tesla is talking about in the second paragraph since they were part of the EAP before they killed the package. Why would they upgrade because of those features?

Tesla should instead talk about the upgrade to the HW3 computer, which is supposed to be included in the FSD package, or the features that it will eventually enable.

Not Tesla Marketing’s brightest moment.

