Tesla announces more than 30 new service centers everywhere but on Mars

Tesla announced that it opened more than 30 new service centers over the last few months as the automaker believes service centers to be one of the main demand drivers.

Over the last two years, Tesla significantly increased its production capacity and more than doubled the size of its fleet.

However, its service capacity hasn’t kept up with the pace of production and it created some friction as wait times for service increased.

Recently, Tesla has made several statements about expanding service after CEO Elon Musk admitted a ‘foolish oversight’ of Tesla’s service coverage and plans to open many more service centers around the world.

During a conference call following Tesla’s earnings results last month, Musk said:

“In terms of increasing resources, initially we’re opening service centers as fast as we can and have already opened 25 new service locations this quarter and that will increase – the rate of service centers will increase dramatically through the course of this year as well as more Mobile Service.”

The CEO also linked the opening of new service centers to demand for Tesla vehicles. He said that new service centers and Supercharger stations are the two main demand drivers for Tesla.

Today, Tesla announced that more than 30 new service centers have opened in recent months:

Here’s the full list of Tesla service centers announced today:

San Diego, California

Moss, Norway

Prague, Czech Republic

Oslo, Norway

Guadalajara, Mexico

Toronto, Canada

Reno, Nevada

Monterrey, Mexico

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Spokane, Washington

Latham, New York

Pearl, Mississippi

South Tucson, Arizona

El Paso, Texas

Bakersfield, California

Toledo, Ohio

Chico, California

Tyler, Texas

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Sarasota, Florida

Pensacola, Florida

Memphis, Tennessee

Kircheim, Germany

Henrietta, New York

Fresno, California

Telemark, Norway

Shaumberg (Chicago)

Boissy-Saint-Leger (Paris)

Berlin, Germany

Warwick, Rhode Island

Warsaw, Poland

Le Coq

Corpus Christi, Texas

Here are maps of Tesla service centers in a few major markets around the world:

Electrek’s Take

As usual, reliability should always be a priority over service. However, you’ll never have a perfect 100% reliable product and therefore, you need some service capacity.

That has always been one of the rare disadvantages of Tesla’s direct sale business model and insistence on not using franchise dealerships: it gave them a limited presence in many markets.

Most people wouldn’t buy a car if they had to service a few hundred miles away from their home.

But the company has been slowly expanding over time and now it looks like Tesla is ramping up its service expansion in a big way this year.

