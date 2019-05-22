Tesla changes Full Self-Driving pricing again, tries to simplify it

Tesla is again changing the pricing of its Full Self-Driving package, which is now the same price whether you order it now or later during your ownership of the vehicle.

The automaker hopes that the structure is simpler, but it still warns that the price may increase.

Last month, Elon Musk claimed that Tesla vehicles are now ‘appreciating assets’ due to their self-driving capability.

He aims for Tesla vehicles to become revenue-generating assets for their owners, but if the price doesn’t increase, the value would still depreciate since new buyers could still buy the vehicles for the MSRP.

Musk confirmed that Tesla plans to “substantially” increase the price of the Full Self-Driving option over time:

“Please note that the price of the Tesla Full Self-Driving option will increase substantially over time.”

He confirmed that it is what he meant by Tesla vehicles becoming ‘appreciating assets’:

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2019

Following his comments and price increase warning, they made the base Autopilot package standard on all Tesla vehicles and they increased the price of the Full Self-Driving option to $6,000 if ordered before delivery – $8,000 if ordered after delivery.

Tesla is now changing this structure of having different prices before or after delivery.

Any Tesla owner can now upgrade to the Full Self-Driving package for $6,000, but the price can still increase in the future.

Tesla now writes in the order price:

“Full Self-Driving Capability is available for purchase post-delivery, prices are likely to increase over time with new feature releases.”

Electrek asked Tesla about the change and the automaker confirmed that the new pricing structure, which they claim aims at simplifying pricing following making Autopilot standard.

Electrek’s Take

Another change for Tesla’s Autopilot/FSD pricing. That’s just a regular Tuesday now.

Hopefully, now that the pricing structure is more straight-forward, it will mean that the only future price changes are going to be price increases related to new features being released under the FSD package.

That appears to be the ultimate goal.

In the meantime, I hope no one bought the FSD package after delivery for $8,000 over the past few weeks because if that’s the case, that was an expensive $2,000 to enjoy a few features for a few weeks.

