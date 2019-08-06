First demo of Tesla’s latest ‘Enhanced Summon’ that ‘almost doesn’t suck’

A Tesla owner in the early access program released a quick demonstration of a new version of Enhanced Summon, which CEO Elon Musk says “almost doesn’t suck” anymore.

Enhanced Summon builds on Tesla’s previous ‘Summon’ feature, which was used by owners to move their cars autonomously for a few feet in their driveway or in tight parking situations.

With the new version, owners are able to Summon their Tesla vehicles from further away and the cars will navigate more complex parking environments.

Earlier this year, we published an exclusive first look at Tesla’s new Enhanced Summon.

According to the beta release sent to owners in the ‘Early Access Program,’ the feature works up to 150 feet from the car.

We got some feedback from the people who had early access to the feature and they seem to think the feature works fairly well, but the main complaint is that it was very slow.

The complaints were mostly about the speed once the car starts moving, but there’s also a delay after the Enhanced Summon is activated, which Tesla fixed with a new standby mode.

Yesterday, Musk said that the latest version that they are testing “almost doesn’t suck.”

A Tesla owner on the early access program says that he received a fourth update for the Enhanced Summon and he released a video demonstration:

Enhanced Summon is expected to be released later this month.

Musk recently linked the release of the feature to the release of Tesla’s version 10 software update in August

Electrek’s Take

Elon is right. It “almost doesn’t suck”, but that means it still sucks.

While there are improvements, especially when it comes to how fast it works, there are still a lot of issues that make the feature not really useful.

It’s meant to be used in private parking lots so there are no lanes, but people still drive on the right side of parking lots to allow a flow of traffic – yet Enhanced Summon doesn’t really care about that.

It also doesn’t seem to be able to do a smooth 90-degree turn. It has to do 3-point turns that most people would be able to handle in one move.

Despite these flaws, it’s still impressive to see a Model 3 move around without anyone in the driver seat and at least somewhat navigate a parking lot.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

