Swagtron, maker of ridiculously low cost e-bikes, rolls out new full size electric bike

Swagton has a new e-bike in its ultra affordable lineup, and this time they’ve gone full-sized. The discount e-bike maker has just announced the new Swagtron EB12 city bike.

Swagtron is famous for its super low cost e-bikes.

We’ve already reviewed a few, including the $449 EB1 mini e-bike and the crowd favorite $499 Swagtron EB5 folding e-bike.

Heck, we even put some good miles on Swagtron’s $299 Swagger 5 electric scooter.

In all of that reviewing we’ve learned one thing about Swagtron: They don’t make the best e-bikes, but they make pretty darn good ones for crazy cheap prices.

And that’s why it’s exciting to see Swagtron move from smaller folding e-bikes into full sized models with the Swagtron EB12.

Swagtron EB12 electric city bike

The Swagtron EB12 looks almost like any standard pedal bike, save for the 270 Wh battery mounted on the rear rack.

Tucked into the hub on the rear wheel is a 250 W geared hub motor.

Together, the battery and motor help the bike reach a maximum of 28 miles (45 km) of range and top speed of 16 mph (26 km/h).

The 700c wheels, flat bar setup, and satin black paint job give it that ole time feel, made complete with the rigid steel fork up front.

The frame is rated for a maximum rider weight of 264 lb (120 kg). The entire bike weighs in at just 39.4 lb (17.8 kg), which is practically featherweight for an electric bike these days.

Unlike most other Swagtron e-bikes, the Swagtron EB12 actually comes with a shifter, with riders offered 7 gears to choose from.

There aren’t too many other features to list on the bike, meaning the accessories list claims such accoutrements as a “bell” and “reflectors”.

But for $999, how much more can you ask for?

The Swagtron EB12 is available on Swagtron.com as well Best Buy. Swagtron also has an Amazon store, though the Swagtron EB12 isn’t live on Amazon yet.

Electrek’s Take

I’m a Swagtron fan. There, I said it.

I could take or leave the name, but I’ve had a lot of fun on the bikes.

Despite their rock bottom prices, they’ve actually been pretty good in my opinion. In fact, I’d say they are some of the best bang for your buck e-bikes out there.

We’ve seen very few good, full size electric bikes for under $1,000. The Swagtron EB12 is likely getting added to a very short list. Well, after we can test it anyways. But if history holds true, then Swagtron has likely done it again with a simple yet effective e-bike that could be a great way for new riders to take the e-bike plunge without risking too much cash up front.

And with a slick, simple design like this, I think it will be hard for too many people to object. It might do especially well with the young, hipster and college crowd.

We’ll be reporting back as soon as we can put some miles on a Swagtron EB12 so we can let you know how it rides and how it holds up.

