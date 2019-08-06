Nissan and EVgo announce 200 more fast-charging stations for electric cars in the US

Nissan and EVgo are announcing today that they are expanding their collaboration and will deploy 200 more fast-charging stations for electric cars in the US.

The Japanese automaker and the US-based EV charging company have had a long partnership to support Leaf owners and deploy charging infrastructure for all-electric vehicle owners in the US.

Now it will include 200 new 100 kW DC fast-charging stations.

Aditya Jairaj, director of EV Sales and Marketing at Nissan North America, commented on the announcement:

“Nissan is proud to have partnered with EVgo to build the largest public EV fast charging network in the U.S. Given the tremendous driver response to the 2019 long-range1 all-electric LEAF, Nissan and EVgo will accelerate fast charging by committing to a multi-year charger construction program that will continue to expand fast-charging options for EV drivers across the country.”

Over the last six years, the partnership has resulted in over 2,000 charging stations being deployed in the US.

Cathy Zoi, chief executive officer of EVgo, added:

“EVgo is thrilled to expand our six-year partnership with Nissan to provide convenient and reliable fast charging to EV drivers, including Nissan LEAF drivers, on the nation’s largest and most reliable public network. This new phase of our partnership means that EVgo and Nissan will continue to lead in enabling more American drivers to take advantage of the benefits of electric vehicles.”

The companies note that “each of the new fast-chargers is capable of delivering 100kW and have both CHAdeMO and CCS connectors so more EV drivers can benefit.”

Electrek’s Take

Always good to see more investment into electric vehicle charging infrastructure, but it’s surprising to see the capacity is limited to 100 kW.

Most new fast-charging stations being deployed today have a capacity between 150 kW and 250 kW.

But the Nissan Leaf is limited to 100 kW so it seems like they don’t see the need to go over that right now even though other vehicles can. I would assume that future Nissan EVs will also be able to charge at more than 100kW.

It looks like Nissan will keep suffering from its insistence on sticking with the CHAdeMO standard for the time being.

