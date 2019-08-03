Calamus One electric bike offers smart features like blind spot awareness

The Calamus One electric bike offers a number of smart features rarely found on a single bike for such a low price. With a top speed of up to 28 mph (45 km/h), this e-bike looks like it should be as intelligent as it is fast.

New e-bikes seem to be a dime a dozen these days. But while new models are popping up weekly, it’s rare to see one with so many smart features in a single bike.

But take a look at everything the designers crammed into the new Calamus One. The value seems to be pretty attractive on this one.

Calamus One electric bike

It starts with blindspot assist, which uses ultrasonic sensors to detect cars coming up behind the e-bike. Haptic feedback is then provided in the form of vibrations emanating from the handlebar on the side of the approaching car. While some aftermarket devices can add radar-like technology to bikes, few come with sophisticated setups like this. You normally need an electric motorcycle before you reach this kind of rider/bike connection.

The bike is Android enabled, which means you get to use features like Google Maps directly on the Calamus One’s large color touchscreen. No more strapping your phone to the handlebars.

A biometric sensor scans the rider’s fingerprint for unlocking the bike and disabling the alarm. That alarm, by the way, is tied to a GPS and 4G tracker that allows geofencing and theft deterrence. Notifications can be pushed to the rider’s phone if the bike is jostled or moved after it is parked and locked. And to go one step further, extra theft deterrence comes from special patent-pending security fasteners that are used to install the bike’s components. And stealing e-bikes seems to be a popular game these days, so any help is surely welcome.

In addition to purely smart features, the futuristic looking Calamus One sports a number of desirable bicycle parts. The Gates carbon belt drive system increases efficiency while reducing noise and maintenance concerns to nearly zero.

Automatic electronic shifting, hydraulic disc brakes a front monoshock stem and a suspension seat also add to the easy riding nature of the Calamus One.

Moving to the electrical side, the bike is offered with either a 250, 500 or 750 W Bafang mid-drive motor. The options are designed to conform to varying local e-bike regulations. The top speed varies from 20 mph (32 km/h) to 28 mph (45 km/h), again with the goal of meeting as many different e-bike speed limits as possible. The removable battery comes with capacity options from 504 to 674 Wh and boasts a range of up to 60 mi (100 km) when using a lower speed assist.

So what’s the catch? Well, this is one of those Indiegogo crowdfunding bikes. Yes, that means you’re basically paying upfront with a “pledge” that backs the project and hopefully helps the project reach production. This has proven to be a popular method for companies to reach customers and bootstrap new electric vehicle projects. And while Indiegogo projects often get a bad rap for failing to meet their original promises and deadlines (and occasionally vanishing completely, leaving backers out significant amounts of cash), some household names have gotten their start this way. Anyone ever heard of Boosted Boards?

If you’d like to take a risk on a crowdfunded e-bike, you can grab a Calamus One for a pretty steep discount. Depending on the speed and power level you’d like, the Indiegogo price varies from $1,997 to $2,298. The company says that’s around 37-39% off the Calamus One’s eventual retail price. You’re unlikely to find another 28 mph (45 km/h), GPS-enabled, automatic shifting, belt driven mid-motor bike for a price like this.

Electrek’s Take

The bike itself, I love.

It’s got a great design. The aluminum frame looks sleek without just being fancy for fancy’s sake. And the combination of smart features and high-end bike components seems great to me.

In fact, it almost seems too great. I really hope this bike is for real because I’d love to have one. In corresponding with the team a bit, I get the feeling that they are actually dedicated e-bike builders and not just looking to make the next big Indiegogo splash. But like with all crowdfunding campaigns, there is of course some level of buyer beware that needs to be considered here.

If anyone does plunk down $2k and gets a Calamus One, I’d love to buy you a beer in exchange for a ride on it!

