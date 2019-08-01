Eufy’s smart plug offers energy savings, more for $14 + other Green Deals

EufyHome via Amazon offers its Smart Plug for $13.99. Regularly up to $25, this is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. This low-cost smart plug offers compatibility with Alex and Google Assistant. Without a required hub, it’s an easy way to start or expand your smart home setup. Add in automatic scheduling and you’ll be able to cutdown on energy usage in due time. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Amazon offers the Cree 60W Smart Dimmable LED Light Bulb for $7.82 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $15 or more and this is a new Amazon all-time low. This dimmable LED light bulb comes from one of the biggest names out there in Cree. Features include support for smart home platforms like Alexa. Each bulb is rated for 22 years of use with illumination up to 815 lumens. Ships with a three-year warranty. Rated 3.8/5 stars by nearly 700 Amazon reviewers.

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Govee Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $7.83 Prime shipped when the code GDBKQPJ3 is used at checkout. This is down from its near-$15 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you have lights outside that aren’t motion-activated, these bulbs are perfect. Rated for both indoor and outdoor use, these bulbs turn on at dusk and off at dawn. Or, they function like normal lights by being turned on or off with a switch. Plus, they output the same amount of light as a normal 70W bulb, while only using 9W of power. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

