Electra is coming in hot, attacking the growing low-cost electric bicycle market with the company’s newest e-bike. The Townie Go! 7D is designed to give riders the classic Townie feel without the higher Electra e-bike price.

Electra Townie Go! 7D e-bike

Electra’s new Townie Go! 7D electric bike could just be a rider’s dream and a copy editor’s nightmare.

The Townie line of bicycles and e-bikes has proven to be a consumer favorite. Electra claims the pedal-powered Townie 7D has held the top spot as the best-selling bike in America for four years in a row.

And now the popular bike is going electric to match other rides in Electra’s lineup, becoming the Townie Go! 7D. The e-bike is priced at $1,499 and goes on sale today.

The Townie line features what Electra refers to as “Flat Foot Technology.” That’s fancy talk for the Townie’s pedal-forward geometry. The cruiser bike is specifically designed to allow riders to comfortably rest their feet on the ground at stops while still maintaining proper riding geometry for efficient and safe pedaling.

Powering the new Townie Go! 7D is a rear Hydrive 250 W hubmotor. The rack-mounted battery offers 309 Wh of capacity and comes with a two-year warranty. Riders have three speeds of pedal-assist to choose from, with a top electric-assisted speed of 20 mph (32 km/h).

Electra claims the Townie Go! 7D has a range of 20-50 miles (32-80 km). The bike lacks a throttle, meaning you’ll have to pedal to initiate any motor power. With rider assistance, achieving a range within that large window is likely realistic, though don’t expect to see 50 miles of range unless you’re really doing the lion’s share of the work.

The Townie Go! 7D is available in a wide range of colors and as a step-through design with 26″ balloon tires or a step-over design with 27.5″ tires. All models feature Shimano transmissions and mechanical front/rear disc brakes.

According to the company:

“With seven speeds and mechanical disc brakes, this comfortable e-bike is the perfect intro to electric models for those who are curious about wanting assistance, but aren’t prepared to spend $3000+ on their first electric. This fun and uncomplicated, economical ride features Electra’s patented Flat Food Technology, which allows for a lower center of gravity, an upright riding position, the ability to plant both feet flat on the ground and a 180 degree view of the road so anyone can feel comfortable with the power of a motor behind them.”

Electrek’s Take

I’m actually a big fan of the Electra Townie line. The bikes are a bit on the large side, but they’re awesome cruisers in my opinion. I’ve been performing DIY electric conversions on Townie bikes for years because I love the big aluminum frames and comfortable riding geometry.

Electra has some fancier belt-driven and Bosch powered bikes in their lineup, but they cost a few thousand dollars more. It’s great to see an electric Townie in the under-$1,500 class. Now it’s time to see how it will fare against established companies in this price range, such as Rad Power Bikes, who have long offered a number of $1,500 electric bicycles in varying styles.

While I love Townies for their feel and quality, I’m not sure I’m as big of a fan of the rack battery we’re seeing here on the Townie Go! 7D. Despite some manufacturers still not getting the memo (cough, Pedego, cough) rack batteries are sooooo 2013.

There’s nothing that jumps out at me on the Townie Go! 7D as being amazing, but everything looks quite good. The bikes are made by a reputable company known to offer good support and reliability, the parts are decent quality and the bikes are simply a pleasure to ride. There’s no such thing as a world class e-bike for $1,500. They just don’t exist. So when you’re in this price range, you’re basically looking for a good quality parts and a company that is going to stand behind the product. And in my experience, Electra provides that with the Townie line.

We’ll try to come back with a full review of the Townie Go! 7D if we can get our hands on one. But from my experience with the rest of Electra’s bike and the Townie line specifically, this is likely going to be a good bang for your buck e-bike.

