Get two ecobee4 Smart Thermostats with sensors for $299 ($400 value), more

Home Depot offers a two-pack of ecobee4 Smart Thermostats with Sensors for $299 shipped. Typically going for around $200 each, this saves you 25% and marks on of the best prices of the year. This is a full-featured smart thermostat with HomeKit compatibility, a built-in Alexa speaker, and much more. It also ships with an extra room sensor, which is perfect for keeping track of temperatures in various areas of your home. This ensures that your space is evenly heated and cooled. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more deals.

Walmart has the AeroGarden Sprout with Gourmet Herb Seed Kit for $38.99 shipped. As a comparison, Amazon charges over $60 and we’ve previously only seen it go as low as around $45. Sprout is the smallest option in the AeroGarden lineup, making it an ideal companion in apartments and smaller spaces. If you’re unsure about going all-in on AeroGarden, this is an easy way to dive in. Ships with an herb seed kit to help get started. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Meanwhile, B&H is offering the TP-Link LB130 Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb for $19.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. For comparison, these bulbs have a list price of $55 but usually sell for around $35. Today’s deal is $5 less than the previous Amazon all-time low. This is an easy way to add LED lighting to your smart home. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant setups. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

We also spotted a two-pack of TP-Link LB200 Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulbs for $24.99. You’d typically pay $10 or more for this bundle. It’s an easy way to add smart LED light bulbs to your kitchen or bathroom setup. These dimmable lights have a 110-degree beam and are also compatible with Alexa and Assistant voice services. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Want to use your existing light bulbs? Go with TP-Link’s 3-way Smart Light Switches, which are on sale for $35. That’s a $20 savings. Get all the details right here.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.