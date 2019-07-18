Samsung to provide batteries for Volvo’s electric trucks

Volvo Group and Samsung SDI have entered a new strategic alliance that focuses on the development and supply of batteries for Volvo’s electric trucks.

The two companies will jointly develop battery packs for Volvo’s large electric trucks, with Samsung providing battery cells and modules. Volvo will use the battery pack tech in the assembly of its manufacturing operations.

Volvo delivered its first electric truck earlier this year in the form of the Volvo FL Electric. Those were “pre-series production vehicles.” Volvo announced its intention to bring a “limited” number of trucks to European markets in the second half of 2019.

Volvo also unveiled an all-electric garbage truck as well as an autonomous, cab-less all-electric truck last year, and teased its Volvo VNR Electric semi, which it plans on testing this year before selling in North America in 2020.

In Samsung, Volvo now seems to have a partner that will help it reach its electric truck goals. Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of the Volvo Group, said in a statement:

Volvo Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles. With electromobility, the increasing needs for transport will be done in a cleaner and quieter way, which opens up new possibilities for our customers and society as a whole. The alliance with Samsung SDI is an important next step on our journey toward offering the world’s most truly sustainable transport system, with fossil-free alternatives for our commercial vehicles.

CEO Samsung SDI CEO Young-Hyun Jun said:

Samsung SDI is truly privileged to enter into a strategic alliance with the Volvo Group. As we stand at the crosscurrents of the mobility and transportation industry, we are convinced that this alliance will provide superior offerings pertaining to energy, safety, and sustainability to the commercial vehicle industry and beyond. We are confident that this alliance will secure the market leadership of the two companies in the long term.

