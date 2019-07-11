Harley Davidson partners with Electrify America for fast-charging its electric motorcycles

Harley Davidson and Electrify America have announced a partnership to offer a fast-charging plan to the owners of HD’s upcoming LiveWire electric motorcycle.

LiveWire owners will receive the “equivalent of 500 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging over two years at Electrify America stations nationwide.”

Electrify America will integrate Harley Davidson’s app into its network:

“LiveWire motorcycle customers who purchase models manufactured between August 2019 and July 2021 can enroll and manage their charging plan through the newly launched Electrify America mobile app, available for both Android and iPhone. Harley-Davidson customers will be able to take advantage of Electrify America’s network of ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers across highway and metro charging stations planned in 42 states and the District of Columbia.”

Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America, commented on the announcement:

“With an average of 70 miles between each of our charging stations, we are creating a network that is premium, ubiquitous and powerful, so it makes sense that we would expand that offering to electric motorcycle owners. We are excited to work with an iconic brand like Harley-Davidson, as part of a shared commitment to advancing the electric transportation industry.”

Luke Mansfield, vice president and chief strategy officer for Harley-Davidson Motor Company, added:

“At Harley-Davidson, we are taking significant steps to lead in the electrification of motorcycling, including supporting the development of global charging infrastructure. We look forward to providing our customers with ample opportunities to charge their Livewire motorcycles, including having access to complimentary charging on Electrify America’s growing network.”

Electrify America aims to have approximately 800 total charging station sites with 3,500 chargers by December 2021.

Harley-Davidson has updated the production verified specs of the LiveWire earlier this year.

The new city range has been verified at 140 miles (225 km). Additionally, the company has now disclosed a mixed range rating for highway and city riding of 88 miles (142 km).

As for the fast-charging capability, HD says that the battery pack can be charged from 0-80% in 40 minutes or 0-100% in 60 minutes.

The electric bike starts at $30,000 and it is expected to go into production in the coming months.

