Tesla updates in-car sketchpad, will release karaoke feature and music update

Tesla has released a new software update to improve its in-car sketchpad and CEO Elon Musk teased releases of a karaoke feature and an update to its music app.

Back in 2017, Tesla was expanding its software ‘Easter Eggs’ and included a sketchpad.

Tesla aims to make its ownership experience “the most fun you can have in a car” and things like an in-car sketchpad and games are part of that.

It was just a basic feature, but now Tesla started pushing a new software update to improve the sketchpad this week.

The automaker wrote in its latest release notes:

“Sketchpad has been improved to make it easier to create your next masterpiece. the color picker now supports color saturation and in the case you make a mistake, you can undo multiple changes. To access Sketchpad, tap on the Application Launcher > Toybox > Sketchpad.”

Tesla says that those features were actually requested by owners for the sketchpad:

Wish granted 💫. New Sketchpad features are rolling out in our next software update. What will you draw? 🎨 https://t.co/eXUm4k24qH — Tesla (@Tesla) June 28, 2019

Musk also commented on the feature. He said that they will introduce a way to “import/export the images from your phone.”

The CEO also said that Tesla plans to update its music app and introduce a karaoke feature:

Tweak music & car karaoke — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2019

As we previously reported, Tesla has also been working on its own music streaming service, which could potentially replace the third-party services that the automaker uses (Slacker in North America and Spotify in Europe).

There has been evidence of Tesla working on this 2 years ago, but it seems to have been put on the back burner as the automaker’s software team focused on other more pressing issues.

Last year, Musk also said that Tesla is working on a ‘car karaoke’ mode coming on version 10 of Tesla’s software update.

It’s still unclear when this version 10 software update is coming.

The update is supposed to come with several new features including new video games and video streaming.

