Tesla dashcam feature captures crazy crash, helps police prove reckless driver was lying

Tesla’s dashcam feature using Autopilot cameras, ‘TeslaCam‘, instantly significantly increased the number of dashcams on the road and it is proving useful for not only Tesla owners but also other drivers.

An owner’s TeslaCam has now captured a crazy crash visibly caused by a dangerous driver and the footage reportedly helped the police prove that the driver was lying.

A Model 3 owner going by Adwah on Reddit says that he was going eastbound on Route 50 in Maryland when a Dodge Durango passed him by on the right at high speed.

The vehicle tried to squeeze between two cars in front of the Tesla, but they ended up crashing into both and even another car that happened to be another Model 3.

Adwah says that the driver of the Durango claimed he was “swerving to avoid a speeding car behind him when the accident occurred” and all the other drivers involved had no idea what happened.

That’s when he pulled the footage off the TeslaCam, which clearly showed that the person in the Dodge Durango was driving recklessly:

Adwah explained what happened in the aftermath of the accident:

“Cop told me the Durango driver claimed he was swerving to avoid a speeding car behind him when the accident occurred and none of the other drivers knew what happened. Luckily I was able to prove he was a liar and I am a formal witness to the accident with my footage attached to the report.”

The cop was apparently surprised that Tesla vehicles record everything like that.

Adwah says that he is not aware of any serious injury from the accident, but some people were transported to the hospital.

Lately, we have seen an increased number of Tesla owners capturing crashes and interesting footage through TeslaCam and Sentry Mode.

