ChargePoint and Electrify America launch new roaming partnership for easier charging experience

ChargePoint and Electrify America announced a roaming partnership today that will make it easier for EV owners to charge on both networks, using just one account.

The agreement will let EV owners charge on a ChargePoint charger with an Electrify America account or vice versa. Drivers can simply use their existing account credentials to start a session, with no additional fees.

There will be no need to create new memberships, registrations, or set up new payment configurations when the plan goes into effect later this year (we’ve reached out for a more specific timeframe, and we’ll update if we hear anything).

The partnership will connect more than 30,000 Level 2 and DC fast chargers from both ChargePoint and Electrify America across the US.

ChargePoint has a number of other similar partnerships in place already — it announced a partnership with Blink and EVgo back in 2015, and roaming partnerships with EVBox and FLO last year. The charging network also has a GM-related partnership along with EVgo and Greenlots for Chevrolet Bolt EV charging.

This new partnership connects two very large pieces of the puzzle when it comes to US EV charging. President and CEO of Electrify America Giovanni Palazzo said,

“With the two largest EV charging service providers in the U.S. reaching this agreement, we can help expedite electric vehicle adoption by creating a seamless and reliable charging experience for consumers. By connecting our public charging networks, we increase the convenience and accessibility EV drivers need to travel where they want, when they want.”

Though this is the latest partnership for Chargepoint, the company hasn’t always been so forthcoming when it comes to expanding access to EV charging. Chargepoint tried to claim in a lawsuit that its patents gave it the exclusive right to sell and operate networked EV charging stations in the US, and it recently lost an appeal on the matter.