The Super 73 500W eBike is $995 (Reg. $1,400), plus deals on electric lawn mowers, more

Super 73 via Amazon offers its Z1 36V 500W Electric Motorbike for $995 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a $400+ savings off the regular going rate and the best price we’ve tracked. This electric motor bike sports up to 25 miles worth of range with a top speed of 20MPH. A 500W rear hub motor provides enough juice to support riders up to 275-pounds, making it a great means for alternative transportation around town. “This lightweight model is great for anyone wanting the feel of a SUPER73 but in a smaller package. It’s street legal, with no license or registration required and tons of fun.” Learn more in our latest coverage. Super 73 eBikes are well-rated across the board at Amazon. More deals below.

Home Depot offers Ryobi’s 38-inch 100Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $2,599 shipped. That’s good for $500 off and the lowest price that we’ve ever tracked. Ryobi offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. This model sports a 38-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. Learn more here. Rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars by 650 Home Depot reviewers.

EufyHome offers its new Lumos Smart Bulb 2.0 for $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $16, this is 25% off and the first discount we’ve tracked. The second generation Lumos smart bulb delivers an affordable LED alternative with support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. You can count on energy savings when using the automated scheduling feature. Best of all? No additional hubs or hardware is required. Eufy’s line of smart home gear has 4+ star ratings across the board and early reviews here are positive as well.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.