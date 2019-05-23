Elon Musk’s Boring Company is moving forward with ~$50 million Las Vegas loop

Elon Musk’s Boring Company received approval from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) Board of Directors to move forward with a ‘Loop’ system for passengers at the cost of almost $50 million.

Earlier this year, we reported on the Boring Company announcing a new proposed ‘Loop’ system of tunnels for approval in Las Vegas.

The project was initiated by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), which operates the city’s massive convention center.

They are currently expanding the already gigantic venue with a new section to open in 2021 and they need a new way to move people between all their different halls.

The Boring Company, Elon Musk’s latest startup developing electric transportation systems inside tunnels, made the proposal that was retained by the LVCVA.

At the time, Steve Hill, LVCVA President and CEO, told Electrek in an interview the Boring Company’s was the least expensive of the projects submitted and he also noted the advantage of the system being built underground, which result in little to no disruption at the surface – or with the convention center regular operations.

Now after another review of the finalized proposal, the LVCVA’s Board of Directors approved today a $48,675,000 contract with the Boring Company to move forward with the project.

The contract is for “three underground passenger stations, a pedestrian tunnel and two vehicular tunnels with an expected total length of approximately one mile.”

In a press release, the LVCVA lists “other essential system components”:

An elevator/escalator system for passenger access to each station

Pedestrian entrances, exits, coverings from the elements and landscaping

Tunnel lighting, power and video surveillance systems

A fully equipped control room

Cell phone, WiFi, intercom/PA, remote data and ventilation/life safety systems

Steve Davis, the Boring Company’s President, commented on the approval:

“The Boring Company is excited to contribute to the future of Las Vegas, and work with leaders who have a vision for transportation.”

In an interview with Electrek when the project was first announced, Davis said that it is likely that the Las Vegas project is going to be the first commercial Loop project to be completed by the Boring Company.

The startup is also working on several other projects including a new tunnel and ‘loop’ to get to Dodger Stadium in 4 minutes in Los Angeles and another loop in Chicago.

The convention center wants the Loop to be ready at the same time as their expansion, which they aim to be ready by CES in January 2021.

Musk believes it can be ready even sooner:

Boring Company starts digging Vegas tunnel in 2 months. Aiming to finish by end of year. https://t.co/cSSO4SrpFq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2019

They plan is for the loop to be able to support “at least 4,400 passengers per hour” and be scalable.

Here are some potential routes for the Loop at the Las Vegas convention center:

They are also working with the city to potentially expand the loop around the city, specifically on the strip and to the airport.

With the launch of its test tunnel in Los Angeles last year, the Boring Company also unveiled Tesla vehicles on ‘tracking wheels’ as a transport system inside its ‘Loop’ tunnels. Hill said that this system will be considered, but a previously unveiled 16-seater passenger pod design based on a Tesla chassis is apparently also on the table:

Today, the LVCVA also released renderings of the entrance to LVCC Loop outside the new Exhibition Hall and of the LVCC Loop Station Interior:

Artist conceptual drawing of Entrance to LVCC Loop outside New Exhibition Hall. Courtesy tvs design/Design Las Vegas and The Boring Company.

