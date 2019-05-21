Unu launches affordable 2nd gen electric scooter with 100 km range

Unu, one of Europe’s leading budget electric scooter companies, has a brand new ride. Unu just launched their second generation electric scooter, which comes with a total redesign.

Unu second generation electric scooter

Unu completely redesigned their classic scooter, drawing on help from partners including Bosch and LG. The new scooter features a Bosch hub motor mounted in the rear singled-sided swingarm and removable batteries made by LG. The 1.7 kWh and 10 kg (22 lb) batteries are rated for 50 km (31 mi) of range each. With space for two batteries, the electric scooter has a maximum range of 100 km (62 mi) with 3.4 kWh of battery capacity.

The seat is large enough for two riders and the scooter features fold out pillion pegs for the second rider. The seat is also contoured near the front to make it even more comfortable for the rider’s legs.

Unu claims that the company’s second generation scooter has one of the largest underseat storage compartments of any electric scooter. In addition to space for two batteries, the scooter also has room for two 3/4 helmets under the seat. But how it stacks up against Etergo’s Appscooter, which has enough storage space to fit an entire case of beer, remains to be seen.

The new Unu scooter has a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph). Stopping power comes from front and rear hydraulic disc brakes as well as regenerative braking via the rear wheel.

The scooter is available in three different models with varying power and acceleration. Riders can choose between a 2 kW (€2,799), 3 kW (€3,299) or 4 kW (€3,899) scooter. The higher power scooters have a stronger pull and better hill climbing ability. They also come in more color options, if customization is important for you.

Unu also replaced the classic analog-style needle gauges on their previous scooter with a sleek new digital display.

The scooter interfaces with a smartphone app that provides functionality for GPS navigation, remote monitoring of the scooter’s vitals and state of charge, a digital key to turn the scooter on and off, anti-theft via GPS location and digital key-sharing to allow friends to walk up and use the scooter.

The Unu electric scooter can be customized and ordered online, then shipped in a box to the customer’s door. A partner service disposes of the packing, making delivery simple for city dwellers. Pre-orders will receive a €100 discount, a free helmet and a third year or warranty (standard warranty is two years). For now the pre-order option is only in Germany, The Netherlands, France, and Austria.

Electrek’s Take

The new design is definitely modern, especially compared to the original retro-styling of the first generation Unu.

While the second generation scooter looks great, I must say that I really liked the old design. Maybe I’m just old fashioned, but I love looking at needle gauges on my motorcycles and scooters. There’s just something so mechanically connecting about it.

The original Unu Classic scooter design

But hey, as Dylan said about the times, they are a’changing.

The new Unu scooter looks like a great ride and features some very nice components and features. The 2 kW motor version is likely powerful enough for any flat city. These are 50-cc class scooters we’re talking about here. No one is racing on these.

The higher priced and more powerful versions are interesting, and probably important to Unu if they want to make a decent profit here. They developed a strong reputation as a budget scooter company with their previous generation 1 kW scooter costing around US $2,000. It seems that the company is moving up towards the higher quality and slightly higher price range, though still significantly lower than other European options like the $7,000 Vespa Elettrica.

What do you think of the second generation Unu electric scooter? Let us know in the comments below.

