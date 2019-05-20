Tesla Model X ‘flies off’ guard rail, ends up in funny balancing act on battery pack

A Tesla Model X “flew off” a guard rail on the highway and ended up in doing a funny balancing act on its battery pack.

The accident happened in France last week on the A404 highway in l’Ain near the border with Switzerland.

The local police department was quite amused by the sight.

They released the following statement (translated from French):

“A new flying Tesla vehicle flew off the guard rail on A404 highway toward Bourg/Oyonnax around the end of the exit. The landing was soft. The driver was safe – more fear than hurt.”

The police shared a few pictures of the aftermath (pictures via Gendarmerie de l’Ain – Site officiel): Electrek’s Take It’s unclear how the driver ended up making the vehicle fly high enough to be able to land on top of the guard rail. The police didn’t offer an explanation. I am sure some will be quick to say that it is the Autopilot’s fault, but there’s no evidence of that now. It just looks like a freak accident that is pretty funny in this case considering no one was hurt and how the Model X ended perfectly balancing on the guard rail. It looks like the flat battery pack might have helped it slide on top of the rail like a skateboard.

Please keep your eyes on the road people and be safe out there.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.