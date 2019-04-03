Save on electric outdoor tools in today’s Green Deals: Sun Joe tillers, WORX blowers, more

Spring is upon us, and we have a trio of green-friendly deals on electric tools to help you clean and get your outdoor spaces in order as warm weather creeps in. First up, Amazon has the Sun Joe 16-inch 12A Electric Tiller and Cultivator for $99.99 shipped. This offer can also be found at Walmart. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $120 with today’s deal being the best we’ve seen in nearly a year at Amazon. With warm weather on the horizon, it’s time to prep your gardens. This electric tiller sports a 16-inch front powered by a 12A motor. Six steel angled tines are made for “maximum durability and performance.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Next up, you can grab the WORX 12A Electric Blower for $54.14 shipped at Amazon. That’s down $16 or more from the regular going rate and the best price that we can currently find. The real benefit of going with an electric blower is the lack of vibration, which can be a real pain with leaf blowers. This model sports a 12A motor that delivers up to 210MPH worth of wind. This is a corded model, so be sure to pick up an extra extension cord with your savings to round out this new setup. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Rounding out our Green Deals feature today is the AR Blue Clean 1900PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $102 shipped via Amazon. This offer is also available at Walmart. For comparison, it typically sells for $120 or so. This model sports 1900PSI of total pressure, a 20-foot hose and included quick-change nozzles. The integrated 14-ounce detergent bottle is great for adding a little soap to the mix. As the winter wears away, it will be time to clean up outdoor spaces. Having a pressure washer on hand is great way to shore up sidewalks, siding and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.