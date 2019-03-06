Green Deals: WORX 20V 12-inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer $80, more

Today only, Woot offers the WORX WG163 20V GT 3.0 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer/Edger with three batteries for $79.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members pay $6 for delivery. For comparison, you’ll find this bundle online for up to $100 at retailers like Home Depot. Features include a 20V rechargeable battery system that ditches the need for a gas can or mixing oil. This fume-free system has an adjustable shaft, 90-degree pivoting head and ships with a three-year limited warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The WORX cordless 20-volt MAX lithium powered grass trimmer with Command Feed has taken grass trimming and edging to a whole new level of power and function. With the 20-volts of MAX lithium battery power, the WG163 provides longer run times and more power. The GT 3.0 now features a command feed button to extend the line as you work. No more stopping and starting, bumping or turning it over to extend the line, just press the command feed button and continue to work. The 12-inch cutting diameter means more trimming in less time. Not only will this cordless trimmer convert to an edger in seconds, it has dual-positioned in-line wheels that make edging a breeze. A quick-release trigger lever is convenient for making easy height adjustments to the telescopic shaft for comfort and control.