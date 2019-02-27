Green Deals: 24-pack Sylvania Non-dimmable LED Light Bulbs $23, more

Amazon offers a 24-pack of Sylvania A19 Non-dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $22.70 Prime shipped. As a comparison, this bundle originally had a $40 value but it’s trended around $25-$30 at various retailers recently. The big news here is that today’s offer equates to $0.95 per bulb, which is amongst the best offers we’ve ever seen. Switching to LED light bulbs has a number of perks, including lower costs per month and longer lifespans. In fact, you can expect up to 11,000 hours of use per bulb. This bundle is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 640 reviewers leaving a 4.3/5 star rating.
Other notable Green Deals today include:
- The Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat bundle hits $129 shipped (Reg. $200+)
- Leviton’s Alexa-enabled Decora Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch drops to $38.50 (Reg. $50)
- Earthwise Electric Pressure Washer: $100 (Reg. $150) | Woot
Soft white can provide a warm ambiance that mimics traditional incandescent bulbs. These are the most common color and likely to please everyone. Rooms that you relax in or entertain in look best with warmer light. (2700K). Daylight can make you feel more alert, which makes it ideal for task lighting in home offices. If you read often, the bluer color will provide contrast against the printed text on the page. It is also a good choice for laundry rooms, or kitchens where a blue-white light might provide better contrast against cooked food or clothing. (5000K).