Green Deals: 24-pack Sylvania Non-dimmable LED Light Bulbs $23, more

Amazon offers a 24-pack of Sylvania A19 Non-dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $22.70 Prime shipped. As a comparison, this bundle originally had a $40 value but it’s trended around $25-$30 at various retailers recently. The big news here is that today’s offer equates to $0.95 per bulb, which is amongst the best offers we’ve ever seen. Switching to LED light bulbs has a number of perks, including lower costs per month and longer lifespans. In fact, you can expect up to 11,000 hours of use per bulb. This bundle is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 640 reviewers leaving a 4.3/5 star rating.

