Green Deals: Snow Joe 24-inch 80V Cordless Snow Blower $355 (Reg. $700+), more

Menards offers the Snow Joe 24-inch 80V 5Ah Cordless Snow Blower for $355.11 shipped. That’s down from Home Depot’s $799 price tag and the best that we can find. Features include two 40V 5Ah batteries, an 80V motor, and 24-inch snow throwing width. Integrated LED lights make it easy to illuminate your path. Rated 3.7/5 stars. More below.

The Snow Joe® iON24SB-XR is equipped with a heavy duty steel auger and can plow through 1000 pounds of snow per minute. The iON24SB-XR is powered by a 2500 W Brushless motor and decreases noise, while extending motor life. This revolutionary machine uses EcoSharp® technology to charge the two 40-Volt 5.0Ah rechargeable Litium-ion batteries. It also features load sensing technology to regulate the output of the engine. The Snow Joe® iON24SB-XR comes with two 0.3 W LED Headlights to increase nighttime visibility.