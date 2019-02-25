Green Deals: 8-pack EcoSmart LED Light Bulbs $10, more

Home Depot offers an eight-pack of EcoSmart 60W A19 Non-dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $9.94 shipped. That works out to just over $1 per bulb, which is the sweet spot on LED light bulb deals. We typically see this bundle go for around $15. Switch over your home to LEDs and enjoy savings along with longer lifespans, which helps cut-down on overall costs. Designed for 10-years of use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for additional deals on TP-Link smart plugs, AeroGarden kits and more…

Other notable Green Deals today include: