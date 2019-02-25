Green Deals: 8-pack EcoSmart LED Light Bulbs $10, more

Home Depot offers an eight-pack of EcoSmart 60W A19 Non-dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $9.94 shipped. That works out to just over $1 per bulb, which is the sweet spot on LED light bulb deals. We typically see this bundle go for around $15. Switch over your home to LEDs and enjoy savings along with longer lifespans, which helps cut-down on overall costs. Designed for 10-years of use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Head below for additional deals on TP-Link smart plugs, AeroGarden kits and more…
Other notable Green Deals today include:
- Grab two TP-Link Smart Plugs for $24 shipped (Reg. $40)
- Score three Philips Hue Color Bulbs, a Light Switch and HomeKit Hub for $120 shipped (20% off)
- Outfit your home w/ TP-Link Smart Switches, 2-pack $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Grow 7 different herbs with the AeroGarden Ultra at its lowest price yet: $125 (35% off)
Upgrade your existing incandescent, halogen and CFL bulbs to energy efficient Ecosmart LED light bulbs today and start saving dollars and cents on your power bill. The more you replace, the more you’ll save. These EcoSmart 60W equivalent A19 LED light bulbs are estimated to cost only $1.08 to operate each year, which means they could save you up to $60 in energy costs over the course of their 11,000 hour use. The bulb is designed for indoor use and features an A-line shape and medium base.