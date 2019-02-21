Green Deals: WiOn Smart Indoor and Outdoor Wi-Fi Switch Bundle $30, more

Amazon offers the WiOn Smart Plug-in Indoor and Outdoor Wi-Fi Switch Bundle for $29.99 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle usually sells for over $40. Easily control both your indoor and outdoor lights with these WiOn Smart Plugs. Create schedules and help eliminate energy vampires thanks to 12 different on/off settings. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Control your indoor and outdoor lights, appliances, and holiday decorations with your smartphone from anywhere. There’s no hub and no monthly fees, no crazy configurations – just Wi-Fi and WiOn. With the WiOn indoor switch you can program your living room lamp to turn on at sunset, make sure your coffee pot is off, turn the radio on for your pet while you’re away, Schedule the Fan to be on so you come home to a cool house, or set lights to randomly go on and off for an occupied appearance while you’re on vacation.