Green Deals: Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer from $55.50, more

Meet SPX200E, the ultra-lightweight, compact pressure washer from SUN JOE. Packed with 10 amps of pure cleaning power, this mini dirt-blasting dynamo delivers a mighty blast – up to 1350 pounds of pressure per square inch to demolish every last bit of dirt. Pump up to 1.45 gallons per minute to get really clean, really fast. Simply twist the adjustable nozzle to go from intense jet to gentle spray and watch SUN JOE make light work of dirt, grease, mildew, oil, mud – and so much more! And, at under 10 lbs, SPX200E is the perfectly portable choice for quick cleaning projects, like the car, boat, RV, porch, deck, siding, windows, and patio furniture.