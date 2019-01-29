Green Deals: Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer from $55.50, more

Walmart offers the Sun Joe SPX200E Electric Pressure Washer for $55.57 with in-store pickup. Price jumps to $57.41 when shipped free. Also at Lowe’s. For comparison, it was originally listed at $89 and we’ve seen it around $80 more recently. Once the ice thaws away, it will be time to clean up the mess left behind by mother nature. This electric pressure washer is perfect for tidying up. Features include a 10A electric motor, 1350 PSI and a 35-foot power cord. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Other notable Green Deals today include:
- 2-pack Solar Outdoor Lights: $25 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- w/ code TL3AAPCG
- TP-Link smart bulbs do not require an additional hub, get two for $25 (Reg. $40)
- See in the dark w/ these battery-powered motion-sensing LED lights from $10.50 shipped
Meet SPX200E, the ultra-lightweight, compact pressure washer from SUN JOE. Packed with 10 amps of pure cleaning power, this mini dirt-blasting dynamo delivers a mighty blast – up to 1350 pounds of pressure per square inch to demolish every last bit of dirt. Pump up to 1.45 gallons per minute to get really clean, really fast. Simply twist the adjustable nozzle to go from intense jet to gentle spray and watch SUN JOE make light work of dirt, grease, mildew, oil, mud – and so much more! And, at under 10 lbs, SPX200E is the perfectly portable choice for quick cleaning projects, like the car, boat, RV, porch, deck, siding, windows, and patio furniture.