Green Deals: Sun Joe 2030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $109 (Reg. $150), more

Amazon offers the Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 PSI 1.76-GPM 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $109 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. That’s goods for a $40 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Sun Joe’s Pressure washer includes a 14.5A electric motor and sprays 1.76GPM of water at 2030 PSI. Plus it has a 34-inch extension on the spray wand. As a #1 best-seller, over 5,800 shoppers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Power, performance and versatility – the Pressure Joe Electric Pressure Washer from Sun Joe delivers it all to tackle a variety of cleaning tasks: homes, buildings, RVs, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment and more. Conveniently switch between different detergents with its detergent selection dial and blast away all sorts of grime. Its 34 in. extension spray wand and rear wheels provide easy maneuverability and access to hard-to-reach areas, such as 2-story buildings and the undersides of vehicles and lawn equipment.