Black Friday Green Deals: EcoFlow River Mobile Power Stations from $499 shipped, more

Wellbots offers 9to5Toys readers the EcoFlow River Mobile Power Station for $499 shipped when promo code 9TO5CHARGE is applied during checkout. Originally $600, today’s deal is $100 off the regular going rate and the second best price that we’ve tracked. You can grab the upgraded bundle with a solar panel for $799 (Reg. $899) with the same code. This power source can be charged via a standard AC outlet, your car or a solar panel. With 500W of power, you’ll be able to send power via two USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, dual AC and DC, and more. It can provide up to 10 hours of runtime on a fridge, or charge a laptop nine times. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Other notable Green Deals today include:
- Control outlets using your voice with a 2-pack of TP-Link Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plugs: $28 (Reg. $45)
- Save $40 on Rachio’s Smart Sprinkler Controllers: HomeKit 3rd Gen. $190, more from $140
- Philips Hue Black Friday deals arrive w/ price drops on bundles, bulbs, Lightstrip, more
Do you ever wonder how you will charge your speaker during your camping trip this summer? Or how you will charge your camera on board of your boat? Or even how you will be able to use electric tools on the rooftop to fix this water leak? Now you have the answer to all of your questions : RIVER. Compact, handy, smart and super safe, this mobile battery station is the perfect companion you can always rely on. RIVER comes with an AC wall charger and 12V car charger so it’s easy to recharge RIVER wherever you are. Going on a wild adventure?