Green Deals: iDevices HomeKit-enabled Dimmer Switch $52.50, more

The iDevices Dimmer Switch gives you the ability to evolve any standard light switch into a smart dimmer switch and and control the power or dim settings of your home’s lighting. With Dimmer Switch, you can control your lighting with voice commands through Siri, Alexa or the Google assistant, creating unparalleled flexibility anywhere in your home. Use the free iDevices connected app to create schedules based on your daily routine, and to group products into ‘scenes’. For example, “Goodnight Siri” will allow you to dim or turn off your lights in your home as you’re ready for bed.