Green Deals: iDevices HomeKit-enabled Dimmer Switch $52.50, more

Amazon offers the iDevices HomeKit-enabled Dimmer Switch for $52.46 shipped. For comparison, it sells for $80 via iDevices and typically goes for $65 at other retailers. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. These HomeKit-enabled switches allow users to create automated schedules that cut down on energy use and enables Siri voice control. Also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
The iDevices Dimmer Switch gives you the ability to evolve any standard light switch into a smart dimmer switch and and control the power or dim settings of your home’s lighting. With Dimmer Switch, you can control your lighting with voice commands through Siri, Alexa or the Google assistant, creating unparalleled flexibility anywhere in your home. Use the free iDevices connected app to create schedules based on your daily routine, and to group products into ‘scenes’. For example, “Goodnight Siri” will allow you to dim or turn off your lights in your home as you’re ready for bed.