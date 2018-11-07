Green Deals: Fiskars StaySharp 18-inch Reel Lawn Mower $130, more

The StaySharp Max Reel Mower features advanced technology that delivers best-in-class cutting performance – no gas, oil, charging or cords required. This advanced design is 60 percent easier to push than other reel mowers and boasts 2X more cutting power than standard designs. Plus, a StaySharp Cutting System eliminates the cost and inconvenience of manual blade sharpening. The cut height can be easily adjusted from 1-4 inch, inset wheels enable ultra-close edging and one-touch handle height adjustment improves comfort and control. In addition, a reversible grass chute can be positioned to direct clippings forward, away from your feet, or backward and downward, making it easier to mow tough patches while limiting messiness. The StaySharp Max Reel Mower is ideal for all grass types, even tough southern varieties like St. Augustine, Zoysia, Bahia and Bermuda.