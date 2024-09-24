New low-cost electric cargo bike promises 200+ mile range and fast charging

Which would you rather have, a fast-charging e-bike or one with 217 miles (350 km) of range? With the new Engwe LE20 electric cargo bike, apparently you can have both.

It’s a bold claim, but Engwe says that its newest cargo e-bike has significantly more range than just about any other e-bike out there.

The base model comes with a single 48V 19.2 Wh battery with 921 Wh of capacity, but riders can opt for the double battery option, which Engwe says offers that massive 217 mile range.

Is it legit? Well, a quick math check shows that those figures work out to around 8 Wh/mile or 5 Wh/km, which is right around the most efficient a typical e-bike can be when operated on low-power pedal assist. So the answer is, “Theoretically, yes, but most people won’t ever see that much range.”

Even so, that’s way more battery than you’ll find on most e-bikes these days, and even if riders end up getting a third of that range, that’s still farther than just about anyone needs to ride their cargo e-bike in most situations.

The newly released LE20 is designed specifically for cargo transport and long-range performance and claims to offer “fast-charging technology”, allowing for quicker recharge times to keep riders on the move.

In reality, that means the bike ships with a higher-power 8-amp charging brick that offers a claimed 2-3 hour recharge time. While not exactly revolutionary, it’s still a nice upgrade for those who don’t want to wait 4-6 hours for their e-bike battery to recharge.

The Engwe LE20 is said to offer a 440 lb (200 kg) weight capacity, enabling multiple riders or heavy cargo to be carried on the bike. A 1,300W peak-rated rear hub motor ensures the bike can operate with that much weight and still offer good performance. For the European version of the bike, the rear hub motor is swapped out for a 100 Nm mid-drive motor. Electric bikes in most of the EU are limited to 250W of power, and so higher-power electric bikes like this generally hide the true power output of the motor and instead report torque figures, which are not regulated and can be used to imply just how powerful the e-bike is without explicitly stating wattage figures that wouldn’t be allowed.

Other components spotted on the bike include hydraulic disc brakes, LED lighting including turn signals, a front suspension fork, and rear wheel guards to prevent cargo or passengers’ feet from getting caught in the spokes.

Now available for pre-order in the US, the LE20 comes with an early-bird price of US $1,499. The EU version will become available for order on October 8th and feature an introductory price of €1,699.

Cargo e-bikes have increasingly become a preferred alternative for last-mile deliveries and personal transportation, especially in urban environments where traffic congestion and emissions reduction are priorities.

ENGWE’s LE20 seems poised to cater to this market by offering a combination of high capacity, extended range, and quick charging—features that are vital for commercial users and highly sought after by private consumers.