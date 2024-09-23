Save up to $850 on new EcoFlow DELTA 3 ahead of Prime Day, Lectric e-bike bundles $554 off, NIU KQi e-scooters 35% off, more

Kickstarting this week’s Green Deals, we have a bunch of first-time post-launch discounts on EcoFlow’s new DELTA 3 Portable Power Station starting from $649, along with tons more early Prime Day discounts. Lectric is celebrating the return of Football season with up to $554 taken off e-bike bundles to get you to the tailgate parties. NIU’s latest sale is taking up to 35% off its KQi e-scooter lineup, with the KQi3 Max Electric Kick Scooter down at $700. There’s also a first-time price cut on Goal Zero’s 53L Alta 50 portable fridge/freezer, as well as low prices on the budget-friendly CRAFTSMAN 1,700 PSI Electric Pressure washer and EcoSmart’s 3.5kW Electric Tankless Water heater for under-sink usage. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals in the links at the bottom of the page, like last week’s exclusive $599 low on the ENGWE EP-2 PRO Electric Bike and more.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Save up to $850 on EcoFlow’s new DELTA 3 power station in early Prime Day sale starting from $649

Today, EcoFlow has launched its Early Prime Big Deal Days sale through October 13, which is taking up to $2,899 off power stations, bundles, and accessories – plus, extra savings on orders over $3,000. One of the notable inclusions in this sale is EcoFlow’s new DELTA 3 Portable Power Station bundled with a 400W Solar Panel for $1,198 shipped. Normally priced at $1,998, this is one of several of the first price cuts we have seen on this new model since releasing a few weeks ago, coming in here as a 43% markdown that saves you $850 and sets a new low price for the bundle going forward. You can also find the power station alone discounted to $649, coming with a free waterproof bag, as well as options to get the station and bag with a 220W solar panel for $799, or an 800W alternator charger for $848.

A quick note here: EcoFlow is offering extra savings on orders above a certain threshold, with an additional 7% taken off orders between $3,000 and $4,999, while an additional 9% will be taken off orders over $5,000. Members will also benefit from 2x EcoCredits on web-exclusive deals that you can find on the landing page here.

EcoFlow’s new DELTA 3 Portable Power Station delivers a 1,024Wh capacity that can be expanded further up to 5kWh when connected to an expansion battery from the DELTA 3, DELTA Pro 3, DELTA 2 Max, or DELTA 2 stations, giving folks more versatile expansion options, especially if you already own the appropriate equipment. It dishes out power at up to 1,800W speeds, which can surge up to 3,600W thanks to its X-Boost tech, letting you run appliances over 2600W for home backup, RV support, or general outdoor usage so you’re never left in the dark.

The X-Boost benefits don’t stop there either, as it offers five fast-charging methods to refill its battery, with a standard wall outlet taking only 56 minutes, which is the same time it takes for the brand’s Smart Generator 4000 to refuel it. You can also recharge from your car taking 1.3 hours, while solar charging takes 70 minutes when hooked up to a 1,000W max solar input, it even offers a multi-charging option too, utilizing both AC and solar in under an hour. Along with its smart controls, there are 13 output ports to cover your needs: six AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port.

Don’t miss out on the rest of the deals during this sale either, which you can browse in full on this page here – and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for several one-day flash sales that are scheduled to drop from September 25 through October 7, giving you a chance at Prime Day savings ahead of the upcoming two-day event on October 8 and 9.

Lectric celebrates tailgating season with up to $554 off e-bike bundles starting from $1,299

Football is back y’all, and to celebrate the beginning of a new season, Lectric has a short-term Tailgating Flash Sale that is offering up to $554 in free gear along with two e-bike models, with the biggest package coming with the XPedition Cargo e-bike at $1,475 shipped. You’ll be able to add this commuting solution to your garage while also getting everything you need to carry yourself and your favorite tailgating setup down to the game, with the bundle including rear-rack cushions and running boards for passenger/cargo support, two XL pannier bags to carry your food items and gadgets, as well as an orbitor basket, a 50L storage bag, and a 6L frame bag too. You can get more details on the e-bike below, or check out why we called it a game-changing model in our hands-on review.

As we noted in our review above, Lectric has produced one of the best cargo e-bikes on the market for such an affordable price. The whole thing is powered by a 48V battery, with a 750W rear hub-motor working right alongside it, reaching top speeds of 20 MPH while just using the throttle for pure electric action and an even greater 28 MPH when utilizing its five levels of pedal assistance. Its standard setup already boasts an impressive 75-mile travel distance on one full charge, which the dual-battery model ramps up to an even greater 150-miles of travel for $224 more.

One notable thing about this model is its much higher 450-pound payload, with the company recommending a rider’s max weight beinig 330 pounds or less. This is significant room to play with in terms of what cargo you’re hauling – whether it’s appliances or people – especially if you’re on the lower end of the spectrum, like me at 135 pounds. Aside from the free gear you’re getting from the bundle here, it also comes pre-stocked with hydraulic mineral oil brakes that are paired with 180mm rotors, custom puncture-resistant tires for added peace of mind no matter how rough the ride may get, as well as a headlamp, taillights, fenders over both wheels, and a backlit LCD display.

The other e-bikes benefitting from this flash sale are Lectric’s XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes at $1,299 shipped and come with $507 in free gear. The three models here all come with a 500W hub motor and a long-range internal 48V battery that both get the bike up to 20 MPH, or if your state’s regulations allow it, further to max 28 MPH speeds. The travel distance of these models varies based on which of its five pedal assist levels you’re using (powered by the brand’s Pedal Assist Wattage Regulation Programming that you can learn more about here). You’ll get up to 65 miles with the assistance or up to 30 miles using only the throttle. And of course, there’s its other features like the integrated rear cargo rack, puncture-resistant tires, 180mm hydraulic disc brakes, a headlight and a taillight, as well as the LCD display and its foldable body for easier storage/transport when you’re not on the saddle.

Get 40-mile range and regenerative braking with NIU’s KQi3 Max Electric Kick Scooter at $700, more

NIU has launched a sale that is taking up to 35% off its lineup of KQi e-scooters through September 30, with one of its more notable offerings being the KQi3 Max Electric Kick Scooter at $699.98 shipped. Normally this model holds a $999 price tag that it regularly keeps to, with most of the direct sales from NIU dropping costs around $750, while a handful of Best Buy one-day sales have seen $760 rates. Today though, the price cut is coming in bigger than we’re used to, slashing nearly $300 off its tag and landing it down at the second-lowest price we have tracked, only beaten out by a $599 low we saw during July’s Prime Day event.

One of the higher-end commuting options under NIU’s flag, the KQi3 Max boasts an impressive 40 miles of travel distance per charge thanks to its 608.4Wh battery. The 450W rear-wheel drive motor can top out at speeds of 23.6 MPH too, meaning you’re getting some serious get-up-and-go power here, with it even able to tackle up to a 25% incline, beating a huge majority of models on the market. There’s a triple braking system here, including the always-appreciated addition of regenerative brakes that recycle energy to extend your travel range – plus, the self-healing tires add another reason to worry less and enjoy more.

There are a bunch of other great features for the price too, like the halo headlight, the brake light functionality, and a typical folding frame that I always expect on scooters. It also sports a full array of smart capabilities that can be accessed through the NIU app or the LED display, like unlocking its 23.6 MPH speeds and even locking your scooter for extra security.

Other notable KQi e-scooter discounts:

Goal Zero’s 53L Alta 50 portable fridge/freezer holds 75 cans for $552 in first discount

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront is offering the brand’s newest Alta 50 Portable Fridge/Freezer at $551.97 shipped, after clipping the on-page 31% off coupon. Sitting at its $800 MSRP since first releasing in February, today’s deal marks the first discount we have seen, giving you an opportunity at some major savings ahead of the upcoming autumn camping season. With its price this low for such a large 53L capacity, it beats out plenty of its same-sized competitors that often keep around $750 and up.

Summer may be coming to a close, but the warmth seems to be following us deeper and deeper into fall with each new year, and with all the autumn camping plans you’ll likely have, why not ensure that your food and beverages stay cold and crisp? Say goodbye to ice runs with this portable electric refrigerator and freezer, as it can go as low as -4 degrees, giving it the dual-functionality to do either job. While it doesn’t sport its own battery, it does have a typical cable to plug into an outlet, or you can run it for days at a time when plugged up to your existing Goal Zero power station. Its 53L capacity holds up to 75 twelve-ounce cans at once, which is one of the larger capacities we’ve seen at such a price lately, making it an affordable RV appliance for longer outings or a temporary campsite appliance during shorter trips.

CRAFTSMAN budget-friendly 1,700 PSI Electric Pressure Washer hits new $89 low

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 1,700 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $89 shipped. Normally priced at $109 most days, it spent the first six months riding along at its full price until we saw the first 2024 discounts to $99 at the tail-end of June. This same discounted rate has been repeated a few times since, but it comes in today with an even greater $20 markdown that lands it at a new all-time low price.

There’s always going to be grime building up around your home, particularly the driveways and walkways that are regularly used by you and visitors alike or after inclement weather rolls through. With this budget-friendly pressure washer though, you can not only remove the gunk as it begins showing (or even after letting it pile up), but you’ll be doing it knowing that you didn’t take a financial hit in the process.

It delivers 1,700 PSI of cold water power at a 1.2 GPM flow rate, ensuring the cleaning jobs around your home are tackled without concern. All of its included bits and bobs, like the nozzle, the 20 feet of kink-resistant hose, and the power cord have their own onboard storage space for convenience, making it easier to keep everything together. There’s also an added soap applicator bottle that hooks right up to the gun so you can enhance its cleaning power too.

EcoSmart 3.5kW under-sink Electric Tankless Water Heater falls to $132

Amazon is now offering the EcoSmart 3.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $132.02 shipped. Listed for $199 and averaging more around $190 for most of 2024, this device has seen significantly lower and less frequent discounts than we’ve seen in previous years, though the few price cuts that have appeared have offered sizeable relief from the long periods of higher rates, down to $130 at most. It’s gone as low as $105 in the past, specifically five years ago, but today’s 31% markdown comes in as one of the best we’ve seen in the time since, landing it down at the second-lowest price of the last four years and the third-lowest price overall – just $27 above the all-time low from 2019.

With the colder months fast approaching, many homes will be in need of some assistance when it comes to providing hot water, and this 3.5kW under-sink tankless water heater is here to help. Designed for a single point-of-use, this device comes in compact dimensions (6-inch by 11-inch by 3-inch) that make it a better fit in tighter under-counter spaces. It has a low 0.5 GPM activation flow rate that also fits commercial needs for low-flow faucets.

One thing to keep in mind here is that if you live in colder climates within North America, it might not be the best addition to handle those lower inlet water temperatures. To properly function, it will require one 30A breaker, a wire gauge of 10 AWG, and a 1/2-inch NPT connection.

Summer e-bike deals!

Best new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.