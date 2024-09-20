ZEEKR launches 7X SUV in China for $32,500 after nabbing close to 60,000 pre-orders

Less than a month after its public unveiling, ZEEKR has officially launched its new family-friendly 7X SUV in China before it makes its way to global markets. Today, we also learned the 7X’s starting pricing, which comes in at RMB 229,900, or about $32,500.

Always one to move quickly, ZEEKR’s progress to today’s launch of the 7X SUV has been steadfast and filled with continuous updates. We first caught wind of a new all-electric SUV model this past July when we saw some camouflaged images of what was initially called “the CX1e.”

Two days later, ZEEKR confirmed the new model is called the 7X and will join the X SUV as the second all-electric model to be sold globally. Shortly after, ZEEKR shared uncamouflaged images and news that the 7X will be its first model to feature its new LFP batteries that can recharge from 10-80% in 10.5 minutes.

At that time, ZEEKR shared that the dual-motor version of the 7X can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in four seconds. However, after its official unveiling in China last month, we learned the 7X is faster than initially stated and would begin rolling out to customers overseas by the end of September.

As we enter the latter part of September, ZEEKR has officially launched the 7X SUV in China, with much excitement from customers who have shown up in droves to place their orders.

ZEEKR 7X SUV deliveries to begin in China this month

Per ZEEKR, the five-seat 7X SUV has officially launched in China and was “crafted to disrupt the status quo, masterfully blending high-end comfort with robust capabilities for off-road exploration, making it ideal for both urban and rugged environments.”

Although it has continuously been advertised as a family-friendly SUV, the 7X is equipped with impressive off-road capabilities, including a double wishbone and air suspension that enable a ground clearance of 230mm (9 inches). ZEEKR also shared that the 7X is the world’s first all-electric SUV to climb Bilutu Peak – the highest fixed dune on the planet.

As we mentioned last month, the 7X can accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.8 seconds and is available in two battery configurations. Consumers can opt for a 75 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery that offers a (CLTC) range of 605 km (376 miles) or a 100 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) variant that delivers up to 780 km (485 miles) of CLTC range.

As mentioned above, today’s launch of the ZEEKR 7X SUV offered the first glimpse at pricing. While we don’t yet know the pricing difference between the two battery variants, we have learned that the new model will start at RMB 229,900 ($32,500).

That’s an enticing price for an electric vehicle of this size in any market, and the consumers in China agree so far. ZEEKR shared that since opening pre-orders 20 days ago, the 7X SUV has secured 58,000 orders.

Deliveries are expected to begin in China before the end of September, followed by a launch in other global markets, such as Europe, within a year.