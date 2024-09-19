Here’s how the Fed’s rate cut helps homeowners go solar

Photo by Cindy Shebley on Pexels.com

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates yesterday, and while it’s meant to support the broader economy, here’s how it helps homeowners go solar.

On Wednesday, the Fed cut interest rates by a half point, lowering the benchmark lending rate to 4.75-5.25%. Over the past few years, higher interest rates meant that financing a solar system was more expensive, which pushed out the break-even point for those investing in solar. Many homeowners and business owners became hesitant to take the plunge.

But now, the Fed’s September rate cut – combined with dropping installation costs – makes going solar even more attractive. Homeowners will see faster returns on their solar investments compared to a year ago. According to a blog by EnergySage, this 50-basis-point reduction means that a $30,000 home solar system could cost around $3,000 less over the course of a 20-year loan, thanks to reduced interest payments.

Even though solar is a solid investment in any interest-rate environment, lower rates make the math even better. As Spencer Fields, director of insights at EnergySage, puts it: “This rate cut will save solar shoppers thousands of dollars in interest over the lifetime of their solar panels. Most solar adopters finance their system with a loan, so dropping interest rates will help make solar more affordable and likely drive up demand for new commercial and residential solar installations.”

How do lower interest rates make rooftop solar cheaper?

Your savings with solar depends on several factors, including local electricity prices, how much energy you use, and state policies like net metering. But if you’re financing your system with a loan, the interest rate is a critical part of the equation.

Just like with a mortgage, the lower the interest rate, the less you pay over time. The average home solar panel system costs about $30,000, and according to EnergySage, 85% of homeowners finance their solar system. A 4.75% interest rate on a $30,000, 20-year loan would cost you around $16,500 in interest. At a 5.50% interest rate, that same loan jumps to $19,500 in interest. That’s a $3,000 difference just from the Fed’s rate cut.

And if you manage to pay off your loan in less than 10 years, the combination of the rate cut and early repayment could save you as much as $10,000 in interest for a 20-year loan.

It’s also important to consider the full cost of the loan. Fees and other charges can vary depending on your lender. That’s why it’s crucial to look at the Annual Percentage Rate (APR), not just the interest rate, as the APR gives you the full picture of your costs.

A faster payback period for solar

Solar isn’t just a green choice – it’s a smart financial move. Many homeowners pay off their solar loans in less than 10 years, which means everything after that is pure savings. If you lock in a lower interest rate, you’ll hit that payback period even faster.

EnergySage reports that the average homeowner using their Marketplace pays off their solar loan in under 10 years, even if they take out a 20-year loan. With rates down, you’ll be able to reach that milestone sooner and save even more in the long run.

Should you wait for interest rates to drop further?

There’s a lot of talk about the Fed cutting rates again by the end of the year and possibly more in 2025. But trying to time interest rate changes can be as tricky as timing the stock market. While the Fed has hinted at future rate cuts, nothing is set in stone. If inflation shifts or the job market takes an unexpected turn, the Fed could adjust its course. So while it’s tempting to wait, there’s no guarantee rates will keep falling.

