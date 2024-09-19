Genesis Electrified G80 gets a stylish facelift as updated model hits the US for testing

The first all-electric Genesis is getting an upgrade. Ahead of its US launch, the Genesis Electrified G80 facelift was spotted with a sleek facelift up front. Check out the new US-spec model below.

Genesis introduced the Electrified G80 at the Shanghai International Auto Show in April 2021. Three years after its debut, the electric sedan is due for an upgrade.

According to Genesis, the electric G80 was already “the perfect balance of athleticism and elegance,” but the updated model takes it to a new level.

Genesis unveiled the updated model for the first time at South Korea’s Busan International Mobility Show (BIMOS) in June. The new Electrified G80 debuted with a bold new facelift, more range, and interior room.

One of the most noticeable changes is the redesigned three-dimensional crest grille up front, which adds to its already stylish design. The new grille features a gradient G-Matrix pattern atop a bigger air intake.

Genesis also added new Micro Lens Array (MLA) tech to its signature two-line LED headlamps. Other upgrades include a new bumper and wheel design.

Genesis Electrified G80 updated model (Source: Hyundai)

Elevated to flagship status

With an extended wheelbase (now 3,130 mm), Genesis said the Electrified G80 update has reached flagship levels. Rear passengers now have 995 mm of legroom, 83 mm more than the previous model.

The interior gains a new Active Sound design (e-ASD) system and other advanced features for a “high-level luxury experience.”

The interior of the new Genesis Electrified G80 update (Source: Hyundai)

A 27″ OLED infotainment and driver display is the focus, which can be split into two or three screens. Genesis also added a new 17-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system, a heated front console armrest, three-zone air conditioning, and a passenger seat posture memory system.

The rear VIP seats in the new Genesis Electrified G80 (Source: Hyundai)

One of the coolest features is the new “Chauffer Mode,” with added flagship-level features like VIP rear seats, elevating the new model’s status in the luxury segment. Genesis also added an electric rear curtain, doors that close with the push of a button, and a smart entertainment system.

The new Genesis G80 refresh starts at around $66,900 (89.19 million won) before incentives in Korea.

Genesis Electrified G80 updated model (Source: Hyundai)

Ahead of its official launch, an Electrified G80 update prototype with many of the same changes was spotted in the US.

The new image from KindelAuto reveals the updated grille, headlights, and wheel design. Following its debut in Korea, Genesis is expected to launch the new Electrified G80 facelift in the US and Europe.

Although Genesis has yet to reveal US prices for the new model, the 2024 Genesis Electrified G80 starts at $74,375 with up to 282 EPA-est miles range.

The new G80 EV features its fourth-gen batteries, enabling more driving range. In Korea, the updated model gets up to 295 miles (475 km) range, up from 265 miles (427 km). In the US, the new Electrified G80 will likely get a slight boost in driving range at around 290 miles.

What do you think of the new Genesis Electrified G80? Can it compete with the BMW i5, Tesla Model S, and Lucid Air in the luxury electric sedan segment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.