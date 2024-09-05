Genesis Electrified G80 update launches with more range, a roomier interior, and new style

The Genesis Electrified G80 has been upgraded to the flagship level in its latest reboot. Genesis launched the Electrified G80 update in Korea with a roomier interior, more range and features, and a sleek new style.

Genesis unveiled the new luxury electric sedan for the first time at the Busan International Mobility Show (BIMOS) in June.

With its fourth-gen battery (94.5 kWh), the new G80 Electrified now gets up to 295 miles (475 km) range in Korea.

For better drive quality, Genesis improved the front and rear bush specs, added an Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS), and applied active rear-wheel steering (RWS).

The enhanced model features several new exterior design updates. Genesis fine-tuned the existing G80 electric with new bumpers and lamps.

One of the biggest changes is to the signature Genesis crest grille on the front. The new grille features a gradient G-Matrix pattern and a bigger air intake, adding to its already bold design. Genesis added its signature double-line headlamps with Micro Lens Array (MLA) tech.

Genesis Electrified G80 updated model (Source: Hyundai)

The charging door, part of the crest grille, now has interior covers and lightning. It also includes electric opening and closing and heating functions.

Genesis extended the G80’s wheelbase by 130 mm to 3,140 mm, elevating it to the flagship level. It also improved the aerodynamics.

The interior is even quieter with a new Active Sound design (e-ASD). Genesis claims it has evolved into a “high-level luxury experience” with advanced tech features.

The longer wheelbase enables best-in-class rear seat comfort. Rear passengers now have 995 mm of legroom, 83 mm more than the previous model. They also have 20 mm more headroom with 950 mm.

The interior of the new Genesis Electrified G80 update (Source: Hyundai)

At the center is a 27″ OLED infotainment and driver display that can be split into two or three screens. Genesis touched up the center fascia with a new design for an added luxury feel.

The Genesis G80 update gets a new 17-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system and Dolby ATMOS.

Other new features include an interior fingerprint authentication system, a heated front seat console armrest, a passenger seat posture memory system, three-zone air conditioning, and more.

Elevated to the flagship level

Genesis introduced a new “Chauffer Mode” for the first time in an EV and added flagship-level luxury features like VIP rear seats.

The new Chauffer Mode optimizes torque and suspension settings for a smooth and comfortable ride as a flagship model should feel. You can also choose Chauffer Brake Mode for optimized braking.

The rear VIP seats in the new Genesis Electrified G80 (Source: Hyundai)

A Genesis official said the refreshed Electrified G80 is the “most Genesis-like electric vehicle and will provide value as a luxury sedan that does not compromise.”

Other luxury features, such as a one-button easy rear door system, an electric door curtain, and a rear smart entertainment system, make the new Electrified G80 a true flagship vehicle.

The Genesis G80 update starts at around $66,900 (89.19 million won) in Korea before incentives.

Genesis Electrified G80 updated model (Source: Hyundai)

The new Genesis Electrified G80 is expected to arrive in Europe and North America following its launch in Korea.

In the US, the 2024 Genesis Electrified G80 starts at $74,375 and has an EPA-estimated 282-mile range. The updated model will likely get a slight range boost to around 290 miles.