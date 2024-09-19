Electric flying car maker Alef secures mass manufacturing deal as pre-orders top 3,200

Flying cars are no longer just from sci-fi movies. Electric flying car maker Alef Aeronautics is one step closer to launching the new tech after signing a mass manufacturing deal this week for aviation-grade parts.

Although it may sound like something from the Jetsons, Alef has been advancing its flying car technology since 2015.

Alef set out to build an electric car that can actually drive and has vertical takeoff abilities. It also needs to be affordable.

After showing a scaled prototype, the startup attracted Tim Draper, a prominent venture capitalist known for his early Tesla investments. Draper became the lead investor with $3 million in seed funding.

We first saw the flying car, dubbed “Model A,” in October 2022. According to Alef, the Model A can drive up to 200 miles with a 110-mile flight range. It also has a $300,000 price tag.

Alef kicked off pre-orders the same month and had 440 reservations by the end of 2022. Less than a year later, Alef’s electric flying car became the first vehicle of its kind to receive a Special Airworthiness Certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Alef Model A electric flying car parked on the street (Source: Alef)

Alef signs mass electric flying car manufacturing deal

Last summer, Alef announced that pre-orders for its flying car had reached over 2,500. That would amount to $750 million in revenue once delivered. Reservation holders can reserve a spot in the “regular” queue for $150 or “priority” for $1,500.

The company also became the first to secure pre-orders to sell a modern aircraft through a car dealership last year. Alef signed a deal to sell its flying cars through a dealership in California.

CEO Jim Dukhovny introduces the Model A electric flying car at the Detroit Auto Show (Source: Alef)

As it prepares to launch one of, if not the world’s first, 100% electric flying car, Alef hit another milestone this week.

Alef announced it signed a mass manufacturing agreement with PUCARA Aero and MYC for aviation-grade parts for its electric flying car. The companies produce parts for industry leaders, including Boeing and Airbus.

Alef Model A electric flying car top view (Source: Alef)

As pre-orders top 3,200, Alef is now lining up manufacturing agreements to mass-produce its Model A flying car.

Alef’s CEO, Jim Dukhovny, said the company chose PUCARA Aero and MYC “for their impeccable safety record and compliance with major aviation authorities.”

(Source: Alef Aeronautics)

PUCARA Aero proposed to build a subset of aviation-grade parts specifically for Alef’s vehicle. The parts will be “high grade” and certified by the FAA, EASA, and other aviation authorities.

Alef plans to begin Model A production in Q4 2025, with deliveries starting shortly after. The company is already working on its second vehicle, deemed “Model Z.” According to Alef, the four-door electric flying car is expected to launch in 2035 and start at just $35,000.

You can pre-order your electric flying car or learn more about the company and its tech on Alef’s website.