Rare $1,090 bundle discount on Xtracycle Stoker off-road cargo e-bike, Anker SOLIX C800 $399 low, Segway Max G30LP, more

We’ve got another day of low prices on popular Green Deals, with EVs and the means to keep them juiced for riding – especially if you’re away from home on trips. Leading the group is a rare $1,090 bundle discount on Xtracycle’s Stoker Off-Road Cargo e-bike that is down at $3,999. We have a new low price on Anker’s C800 Portable Power Station. The only scooter in today’s lineup, Segway’s Ninebot Max G30LP Foldable Electric Scooter is back down at $500, while Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station prepares for autumn adventures at $2,489. At the tail-end we have Amazon’s best price on the GoTrax EBE1 16-inch Folding Electric Bike for $540. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals in the links at the bottom of the page, like yesterday’s exclusive discount on the Bugatti 10 Max Electric Scooter, and more.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Save $1,090 with Rare bundle discount on Xtracycle’s Stoker Off-Road Cargo e-bike at $3,999

Coinciding with the pre-order launch special being offered by Xtracycle on its new Hopper Cargo e-bike, which we were quite excited by in our initial coverage (with a review coming soon), the brand is offering a bundled discount on its Stoker Off-Road e-bike that drops costs to $3,999 shipped. Normally this higher-end e-bike would run you $4,499 on most days, with far less frequent discounts across the brand’s entire lineup than its competitors. You’re looking at a $500 markdown on its usual going rate, but what makes this deal all the better is the inclusion of a free Everyday Rider Bundle that you’ll get free of charge. The bundle includes an everyday bike pack, a 40L cargo bag that goes right onto the bike, a magic carpet padded cushion for passengers, and a Hooptie rail system for when those passengers may be on the younger sides of life – all valued at $590 for a total of $1,090 in savings.

Xtracycle’s Stoker e-bike cruises streets, trails, and more – all while hauling your most precious cargo along with you, whether that be packages, groceries, or even children. The chromoly steel frame houses a 630Wh battery that juices the Shimano STEPS EP-8 motor to reach up to 20 MPH with its pedal assistance support (but there are no throttles here). This model boasts a 400-pound payload overall, with it able to carry the weight 30 to 60 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions.

Xtracycle has given the Stoker e-bike a pair of 24-inch NICA’GNAR Cargo Tires to tackle terrain, with fenders over both and 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes for ensured stopping power. Its integrated cargo rack (which is only bolstered for added support with all the free goodies) comes along with other features like the Sram NX11 X-HORIZON derailleur, integrated LED headlights and taillights, and an E-series cycling computer that gives you easy handlebar access to controlling your settings as you ride.

Anker SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station hits new $399 low, C800 Plus model returns to $449 low

Running alongside its ongoing Fall Savings sale, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station for $399 shipped, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. This model is normally priced at $599, with discounts often dropping parallel to the C800 Plus model, most often down to $449, which has been ousted today with this 33% markdown that lands it at a new all-time low price. It also happens to match the price directly from Anker’s latest sale.

The SOLIX C800 is a reliable camp support that you’ll be happy to have and not need over needing it and not having one. It delivers a reliable 768Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity, pumping out up to 1,600W of power at a time, and comes ready to recharge your devices and small appliances with its 10 output ports: a single car port, two USB-C, two USB-As, and five ACs. It features the usual array of smart controls you expect from an Anker station, accessed through the companion app so you can keep an eye on its levels or adjust settings as you prefer them. Recharging takes as little as 58 minutes when you plug it into a standard wall outlet, or you can connect up to 300W of solar input to take advantage of solar charging when the sun is out.

It’s upgraded C800 Plus sibling is also down at the lowest rate we’ve tracked for $449 shipped, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. The difference here is that the extra $50 gets you two water-resistant LED camping lights with three different lighting modes to choose from – plus, they stow away right inside the top of the unit to be recharged while not in use. It also comes with a retractable pole arm that you can use as a hanger, tripod, or even a selfie stick. There are also some discounted bundle options on the same landing page, which add either a 100W or 200W solar panel to the mix, as well.

You can check out all the huge deals that Anker is offering on its direct site here while they last through September 22.

Segway Ninebot Max G30LP Foldable Electric Scooter with regenerative braking returns to $500 low

Over at Amazon, we’ve just spotted Segway’s popular Ninebot Max G30LP Foldable Electric Scooter down at $499.98 shipped. Normally priced at $700, after falling from a higher $750 tag back at the top of 2024, we’ve been seeing a consistent slashing of prices throughout the year so far, with prices mainly keeping between $600 and $615, while occasionally falling further to $550, as well as the $500 low. Even during Prime Day sales we only saw it drop to $613, with today’s deal coming in with an even larger 29% markdown, saving you $200 and returning it back to its all-time lowest price that we have tracked. It also matches its current pricing directly from Segway, which also lists it at a higher $800 MSRP.

I know several people who have made this model and the upgraded Max G2 their primary means of travel around NYC, and not one has complained nor replaced the scooter in the last few years. The Max G30LP makes a great starter EV or even an upgrade from older models with its 350W motor and the 36V 367Wh battery that gives you up to 25 miles of travel while topping out at 18.6 MPH. It can even handle inclines up to 20% which may not seem like much, but it’s double a lot of other models under the brand’s flag.

There are three riding modes with this model – speed limit, standard, and sport – with mileage varying based on which of these settings you choose. Things are balanced more here with this model as the smart battery management system not only monitors battery functions for safety purposes but also utilizes regenerative braking to recycle energy and extend travel times. There’s dual braking and a foldable frame here, much like other Ninebot models, a built-in LED headlight, smart controls via the companion app, and an LED digital dashboard too.

Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station supports autumn adventures at new $2,489 low

Through its official Amazon storefront, Goal Zero is giving folks the best rate we’ve seen on its Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station for $2,489.17 shipped, after clipping the on-page 17% off coupon. This model was listed at $5,000 at the start of 2024 (still is direct from Goal Zero), with the first few rounds of discounts through March bringing costs down to $2,999, which seems to have become its new going rate since. From April on, we’ve only seen occasional falls by $500 to the former $2,500 low, but today’s 17% markdown has come in to usurp the title as the lowest price we have tracked.

With so many friend groups and families gearing up to enjoy outdoor autumn experiences, Goal Zero has provided this powerful solution to run appliances and keep most everyday devices charged – even EVs you’ve brought along! You’ll get 6,071Wh of battery capacity with this unit, which also provides up to 2,000W of output power (peaking at 3,500W when needed) that can tackle emergency black-outs alongside trips away from home. There are plenty of versatile output port options as well: two 120V AC ports that support a combined load of 2,000W, a fast-charging 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a regulated 12V port, and a bonus 12V car charger.

The Yeti 6000X’s battery can be fully recharged in 12 hours when plugged into a standard wall outlet, meaning you can plug it in the day before you’re departure and have plenty of time to spare. It can also refuel the battery with a maximum 600W solar input within 18 to 36 hours, depending on conditions – plus, there’s the full array of smart controls accessed through its companion app, letting you monitor and adjust settings.

GoTrax EBE1 16-inch Folding Electric Bike at return $540 Amazon low

Through its official Amazon storefront, GoTrax is offering its EBE1 16-inch Folding Electric Bike for $539.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. Normally this newer model would run you $600 lately, which it has largely remained at since releasing during the summer of last year. We saw its first discount in August 2023 bring costs down to this same amount, which was repeated three times in the first four months of 2024, before a later drop to $612 in mid-August. Today, costs are getting brought back down to the best rate that we’ve seen on Amazon since it first hit the market, saving you a solid $60 on this affordable commuting solution.

This EBE1 e-bike from GoTrax provides plenty of support to get you where you need to be, without burning a hole through your finances like some higher-end solutions. It arrives with a 350W motor (peaking at 500W) and a removable 36V 7.8Ah battery that will have you zipping around at 15.5 MPH, perfect for leisurely rides around the neighborhood or your daily to commutes to work – plus, it features a folding design so where ever you end up, storage is far less of a hassle.

There are two riding modes here to choose from, aside from just riding it like any other bike – you can either go full electric with the throttle for up to 15.5 miles or you can be supported by the pedal assistance that extends that range up to 28 miles. It also comes stocked with dual-mechanical disc brakes, an LED headlight, 16-inch one-piece rims, a rear shock absorber, and simple controls on the handlebars to switch between settings.

Summer e-bike deals!

Best new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.