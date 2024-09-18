Gazelle launches three new lower-cost Bosch mid-drive e-bikes in US

Bosch-powered electric bikes rarely get to share the same sentence as the word “low cost,” but Gazelle has a history of bringing quality Dutch-made mid-drive e-bikes to US customers at reasonable prices. The brands’ latest launches in the US keep that legacy alive, delivering new 2024 versions of the Gazelle Medio T9, Medio T9 City, and Ultimate C8.

These aren’t the same Gazelles we’ve seen in the US for the last few years, but rather newly designed updates that feature novel frames, updated looks, and a focus on serving a wider range of riders.

One major difference in the frame is the inclusion of a true step-through design, which is becoming more common among e-bike makers with several recently released models of purely step-through bikes, eschewing the once common strategy of building both step-over and step-through frames.

Proper frame geometries and welding techniques, which you’d better believe a 130-year-old Dutch bicycle company has mastered, have largely made that top tube obsolete for many frame styles. Case in point: the new Gazelle Medio T9 and Medio T9 City models.

“A re-engineered frame with improved stiffness and stability makes it easier to step on and off, especially in urban environments or for older riders,” explained the company.

The new T9s are some of the most affordable Bosch-powered mid-drive e-bikes available in the US, starting at US $2,299 for the T9 City and US $2,599 for the all-road T9.

Both models sport similar step-thru frames that come in four sizes, including a new XS size to fit shorter riders of 4’9″ to 5’2″ (145 to 157 cm). Both models can also reach 20 mph (32 km/h) on pedal assist, making them Class 1 e-bikes. The pair of bikes include 75mm-travel spring suspension forks from Suntour, dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes from Shimano, and come with commuter-focused standard components such as fenders, rear rack, LED lighting, and frame locks that secure the rear wheel to the bike.

The T9, which is designed for more all-road conditions than the urban-centric T9 City, gets an upgraded Shimano Alivio 9-speed drivetrain and a more powerful Bosch Active Line Plus motor with 50 Nm of torque, compared to the Bosch Active Line’s 40 Nm of torque on the T9 City. The more powerful motor is paired with a larger 545 Wh battery, upping the 400 Wh battery that comes with the T9 City.

Compared to the previous models with rack batteries, the switch to an on-tube battery helps lower the center of gravity of the bikes.

For riders who want to go a bit more premium, the new Gazelle Ultimate C8 might be the better choice. The Ultimate C8 combines its step-thru frame with a Gates Carbon Drive belt-drive system and a Shimano Nexus 8 internally geared rear hub.

The bike features a mono-integrated suspension stem in the fork offering 40mm of travel, higher-end LED lighting, an MIK-compatible rear rack for mounting a wide range of accessories,

The drivetrain on the Class 1 Ultimate C8 consists of a Bosch Active Line Plus motor and a 500Wh Bosch battery.

Priced at US $3,999, the Ultimate C8’s higher end components and drivetrain price it a bit higher, yet without reaching the upper end of Gazelle’s more European-leaning flagship models with flagship prices.

“We’re thrilled to bring high-quality ebikes to the North American market at a price that makes them accessible to more riders,” said Mark Danhof, General Manager for Gazelle North America. “With our latest models, consumers don’t have to compromise on safety, reliability, or features. Our ebikes are designed to offer top-notch performance and convenience, ensuring every ride is enjoyable and worry-free.”

Electrek’s Take

Gazelle’s expansion into the US market and the updated designs that accompany it are great news for riders who want the more robust, premium European-style electric bikes common across the pond but don’t want to spend an entire paycheck or two to get there.

These updates help bring Gazelle’s best-selling e-bikes in the US to a more modern look (no one will miss the rack batteries!) while retaining what keeps them Dutch. Oh, and the new smaller frame size option is going to be quite welcome, as well. I visited Gazelle’s factory in Holland a couple of years ago and spent much of the time with a stiff neck from looking up at the friendly Gazelle staff towering above me. Let’s just say they’re built differently, and so a smaller frame size for shorter Americans couldn’t come soon enough.

While these aren’t going to be the flashiest models out there, they offer great production quality and the peace of mind that comes from having one of the oldest bicycle companies in existence standing behind these products.