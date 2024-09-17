What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s painted Tesla Cybertruck?

Kim Kardashian had her Tesla Cybertruck modified and even painted – a rare thing for the electric pickup truck.

Dope or nope?

Tesla is starting to ramp up cybertruck production significantly, with tens of thousands of them on US roads.

Unless the owner decides to modify their Cybertrucks after purchasing them from Tesla, they will all look the same because the only factory finish is the natural stainless steel of the vehicle’s body. This incentivizes aftermarket modifications.

We have seen plenty of wrapped Cybertrucks by now. It is the most popular way to change the truck’s color since stainless steel is difficult to paint.

But that didn’t stop Kim Kardashian.

The ultra-popular media personality has been an early Cybertruck owner, but she has now got hers modified (or bought a new one, unclear) and it is one of the most interesting aftermarket modifications that we have seen to date.

Platinum Motorsport Group, a LA-based custom vehicle tuner, unveiled the modified Cybertruck on their Instagram:

The most interesting thing about this is that it is the first, or one of the first, painted Tesla Cybertruck. Both the body and the trims were painted in a custom gray color, like most of Kardashian’s extensive car fleet.

The fact that the body and the trims, including the bumpers, which are normal black on the Cybertruck, were painted gray to match the body.

The Cybertruck also sports 26” Forgiato Travis Scott forged wheels, a stark contrast to the electric truck’s base 20″ wheels.

What do you think of this modified Tesla Cybertruck? Let us know in the comment section below.