 Skip to main content

What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s painted Tesla Cybertruck?

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Sep 17 2024 - 12:52 pm PT
29 Comments
Tesla Cybertruck Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian had her Tesla Cybertruck modified and even painted – a rare thing for the electric pickup truck.

Dope or nope?

Tesla is starting to ramp up cybertruck production significantly, with tens of thousands of them on US roads.

Unless the owner decides to modify their Cybertrucks after purchasing them from Tesla, they will all look the same because the only factory finish is the natural stainless steel of the vehicle’s body. This incentivizes aftermarket modifications.

We have seen plenty of wrapped Cybertrucks by now. It is the most popular way to change the truck’s color since stainless steel is difficult to paint.

But that didn’t stop Kim Kardashian.

The ultra-popular media personality has been an early Cybertruck owner, but she has now got hers modified (or bought a new one, unclear) and it is one of the most interesting aftermarket modifications that we have seen to date.

Platinum Motorsport Group, a LA-based custom vehicle tuner, unveiled the modified Cybertruck on their Instagram:

Top comment by Mike Tsai

Liked by 7 people

If one is going to paint it, why does it still look like not painted 🙂

View all comments

The most interesting thing about this is that it is the first, or one of the first, painted Tesla Cybertruck. Both the body and the trims were painted in a custom gray color, like most of Kardashian’s extensive car fleet.

The fact that the body and the trims, including the bumpers, which are normal black on the Cybertruck, were painted gray to match the body.

The Cybertruck also sports 26” Forgiato Travis Scott forged wheels, a stark contrast to the electric truck’s base 20″ wheels.

What do you think of this modified Tesla Cybertruck? Let us know in the comment section below.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications