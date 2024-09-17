Exclusive Bugatti 10 Max e-scooter $350 off, GoTrax Everest dirt bike $2,000 off, Jackery Explorer 100 Plus $89, more

Today’s Green Deals are jam-packed with returning and new lows alike – and even an exclusive deal leading the pack in the form of Bugatti’s 10 Max Electric Scooter that drops to $1,249 once you’ve taken advantage of the promo code below. GoTrax’s Everest Electric Dirt Bike is returning after so many months at $2,000 off for a new $4,000 low. There’s Jackery’s Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station that fits in your hand (and stores away in your bag) at a new $89 low, as well as a new low price on the Greenworks Pro 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer at $290 for the rest of the day that also has a parallel bundle option with the brand’s 15-inch Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner Attachment that drops it to $41. The last of these deals is on the Razor RSF650 Electric Bike which has returned to its $689 2024 low. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals in the links at the bottom of the page that are still alive and well, like yesterday’s Lectric ONE Long-Range e-bike bundle that gives you an extra battery for 100+ miles of travel, and more

Exclusive discount drops Bugatti 10 Max Electric Scooter to $1,249

We’ve got another exclusive discount for 9to5Toys readers coming to us from Wellbots, this time on a powerful commuter solution in the form of Bugatti’s 10 Max Electric Scooter for $1,249 shipped, after using the promo code 9TO5BUGATTI350 at checkout for $350 off. Normally priced at $1,599 here, with a higher $1,600 MSRP direct from Bugatti, we’ve only seen one previous discount on this particular model that came from Costco for a short period and dropped costs down to the $1,000 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 22% markdown that lands it at the second-lowest price we can find, giving you a chance to shave $350 off this higher-end e-scooter.

Coming in four colorways, Bugatti’s upgraded 10 Max e-scooter arrives “inheriting the DNA of the world’s fastest production car” and sporting a sleek, aerodynamic design with a lightweight, magnesium alloy frame. It cruises into view with a 500W motor that peaks at 1,000W to provide faster acceleration times, tackle inclines up to 18%, and challenge any rougher terrain – with extra support from the hidden suspension and 10-inch self-healing tires. The scooter’s 36V 15.6Ah battery ensures a travel range of up to 37 miles on a single charge, with three riding modes (eco, city, sport) to set different speed limits and prolong/shorten travel distance depending on your chosen setting.

The 10 Max e-scooter has also been given lighting all around its frame for added safety while riding at darker hours, with front headlights, dual turn signal lights, base lights around its sides, and a rear brake light – plus, in true Bugatti fashion, the back-end also projects an “EB” monogram logo onto the ground behind you. There’s also a beautifully integrated touchscreen display to adjust settings, activate its cruise control functions, and lock/unlock the scooter via a passcode for added security.

Save $2,000 on GoTrax’s Everest Electric Dirt Bike at new $4,000 low

Collected together in its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a huge one-day deal on the GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike that is down at $3,999.99 shipped for the rest of the day. Regularly fetching $6,000 at the moment after falling from its $6,500 MSRP a few months ago, this model has seen very few discounts since first releasing a year ago, first to $6,000 during its first month on the market and again during Christmas sales. We’ve also seen two previous one-day sales from earlier in 2024 that only ever brought costs down to $5,500 at most. Well today, folks are getting the best deal we’ve seen yet at a massive $2,000 markdown that lands it at a new all-time low price.

The Everest electric dirt bike jets out of the gates with a massive 4,000W rear-drive motor that peaks at 8,000W of terrain-conquering power and tops out at speeds of 53 MPH. The 72V removable battery gives this model 50 miles of traveling range, which can be fully recharged in about four hours. It’s been given plenty of additional features for an even more enhanced motocross experience, like multiple riding modes, hydraulic disc brakes, dual-shock suspension, and deep-tooth off-road tires. There’s also the dual headlights, a taillight that provides braking and turn signal functionality, mudguards, and an LED digital display. It’s also surprisingly lightweight for a dirt bike – even an electric model – with everything totaling up to 172 pounds.

Jackery’s Explorer 100 Plus 99Wh/31,000mAh Portable Power Station hits new $89 low

Coming to us through its official Amazon storefront, Jackery is offering its Explorer 100 Plus Power Station for $89 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Normally priced at $149, we’ve seen two different rates dropping across 2024, with most of them dropping to $100 and one short-term instance of it falling further to $90 during July’s Prime Day event. Today though, Prime Day is taking a back seat as costs get taken $1 lower with this combined $60 markdown that etches out a new all-time low price.

Jackery’s Explorer 100 Plus is a great alternative for folks in need of far more juice for their personal devices than most of the pocketable power banks can provide, delivering a 99Wh LiFePo4 capacity (31,000mAh) and a 128W power output. Its more compact size can easily be stashed away inside your bag to carry with you throughout your everyday life on top of covering you for fun trips camping and the like. There’s dual USB-C ports and a single USB-A port here for your device’s charging needs, with the unit itself only taking an hour to fill 70% of its battery when connected to a standard wall outlet (under two hours for 100%). If you plug in a 100W solar panel, you can expect a full battery via solar charging in about two hours – or, you can plug it into your car’s auxiliary port for a full charge in up to three hours.

There’s a couple bonus offers here to consider too, with the first being a bundle that gives you the power station and a 40W solar panel for $200, after clipping the on-page coupon. You can also receive a free Explorer 100 Plus when purchasing one of these larger sized units/bundles.

We’ve just spotted amazing one-day back-to-back deals for folks in need of a powerful solution to clean up their driveways, walkways, and more. Available as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the popular Greenworks Pro 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $289.99 shipped. Normally priced at $450, this standalone model has seen far more discounts over at Amazon than it has at Best Buy, where its fully-detailed combo kit is more frequently featured. It’s mainly been keeping around $360 throughout 2024, with some discounts taking things further to the former $300 low in July and $310 just two weeks ago. Today though, we’re seeing those prices beaten out in strides by this $160 markdown that drops things lower than ever to a new all-time low – matched in price over at Amazon too. Head below to learn more about this model, as well as the bundle option to increase its cleaning power with extra savings.

This pressure washer’s systems come housed within a heavy-duty frame, sporting a 14A TruBrushless motor to max out at an impressive 3,000 PSI with a 1.1 to 2.0 GPM flow rate too. If the higher pressure rating wasn’t enough, there’s also an onboard one-gallon detergent tank and a bunch of included accessories too – with five versatile nozzles that can be stored inside the provided space alongside the 25 feet of non-marring hose. To help save you money while ensuring a longer lifespan for its motor, it’s been given Greenworks’ Total Stop System that shuts off the pump the moment the trigger is disengaged.

The second of these Deals of the Day is the Greenworks 15-inch Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner Attachment that starts at $55, down from $80 – plus, if you bundle it here today with the above pressure washer, you’ll save even more as the price drops down to $41. It has an easy quick-connect feature for a faster and more effortless setup, with dual cleaning nozzles on its underside to level up the pressure washer’s cleaning power and coverage area. You can also buy this attachment separately for any Greenworks pressure washer that is rated for up to 3,100 PSI.

Ride with joy on Razor’s RSF650 Electric Bike at return $689 2024 low

Amazon is now offering an electrified fun time in the form of Razor’s RSF650 Electric Bike for $689 shipped. Normally fetching $900, with an even higher $950 price tag coming directly from Razor, this model has seen a rare handful of discounts over the year so far, first hitting $689 in 2024 back at the start of the year and slowly climbing higher in price since. From March through July, we’ve only seen it riding along at $831, with August bringing steady increases up to $900. Today, we’re getting a much-needed break from these higher rates with a 23% markdown that cuts $211 off the tag and returns costs back to the lowest price we have tracked in 2024.

This RSF650 model is more tailored for fun rather than getting you out and about town for your appointments, though if you’re only going a short distance, it can still get the job done in that regard. The miniaturized supersport motorcycle-inspired frame houses a 650W chain-driven motor and a 36V battery that work together to offer up to an hour of runtime before it needs a recharge. You or your kids will be able to cruise around at an impressive 17 MPH, with added features for your comfort (It is a micro model afterall). There’s 14-inch street tires, a rear suspension, a variable speed twist-grip throttle, and rear disc brakes to ensure a fun joyride for all who jump aboard, and even includes a surprise hidden storage compartment too.

