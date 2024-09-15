FedEx orders 15 more Workhorse W56 electric delivery vans

After a successful pilot program, FedEx is expanding its electric delivery fleet with the purchase of 15 Workhorse W56 electric step vans.

Designed specifically to meet the demanding needs of commercial-scale last-mile delivery operations, the Workhorse W56 offers an efficient eAxle electric drivetrain, regenerative braking, and lightweight composite body panels to deliver superior efficiency, lower operational costs, and a reduced air pollution compared to diesel. The company believes these features make the W56 perfectly suited for the kind of stop-and-go delivery routes customers like FedEx, UPS, and (let’s face it) Amazon operate.

“FedEx is cultivating a strong roster of electric vehicle models that can meet the demands of our network,” says Pat Donlon, Vice President, Global Vehicles, FedEx. “In joining our fleet, the electric Workhorse W56 will be part of our story as we aim to transition our global parcel pickup and delivery fleet to all zero-tailpipe emissions vehicles by 2040.”

That fleet won’t just be cleaner – it’ll be much more efficient. According to the company’s press release, the W56 achieved an impressive 31 MPGe during FedEx’ real-world delivery route testing. That compares favorably to the national average fuel economy of 7 MPG for similar diesel delivery trucks, demonstrating significantly lower energy consumption per mile. Based on an average of 31,875 miles driven per vehicle per year, Workhorse says FedEx will be able to avoid an estimated 607 metric tons of harmful tailpipe emissions annually.

Electrek’s Take

Workhorse electric delivery van logo; via Workhorse.

Sharp readers will recall that UPS made headlines when it ordered 1,000 Workhorse delivery vans way back in 2018, and the company is still working to make good on that order following the completion of its Union City, Indiana manufacturing complex. Dubbed “Workhorse Ranch,” the company says its remodeled facility will be ultimately capable of building and painting 5,000 Workhorse vehicles per year on one shift.

In its 2023 financial statement, Workhorse claimed FedEx had seven Class 4 EV units in the delivery fleet, and that FedEx will begin electrifying its entire fleet to be electrified in 2024 with the first W56 step vans coming into service during Q1 2024.

We’re well into Q3 2024, obviously, but I don’t want to be seen as unreasonably harsh on Workhorse. Heck, a few quarters here or there seems downright reasonable on a Tesla Semi timeline – I just think a bit of historical context is needed whenever we talk about startups like this. Head down to the comments and let me know if you agree.

SOURCE | IMAGES: Workhorse, via the EVReport.