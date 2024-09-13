Velotric Fold 1 review: A 28 MPH folding e-bike that looks good and rides better!

Velotric continues to impress me with each new launch, and the Velotric Fold 1 has no plans to ruin that streak. Having spent some solid saddle time with the bike now, I can tell you that this is one of the best electric folders out there right now for e-bike shoppers on a budget.

Don’t believe me? You’ll understand when you see it in action. Check out my video review below to see what I mean. And then continue on below for my complete thoughts on this impressive e-bike.

Velotric Fold 1 video review

Velotric Fold 1 tech specs

Motor: 750W (1,050W peak-rated) rear hub motor with 70Nm of torque

750W (1,050W peak-rated) rear hub motor with 70Nm of torque Top speed: 28 mph (50 km/h)

28 mph (50 km/h) Range: Claimed up to 55 miles (up to 88 km)

Claimed up to 55 miles (up to 88 km) Battery: 48V 608Wh

48V 608Wh Weight : 63 lb (28.6 kg)

: 63 lb (28.6 kg) Load capacity: 440 lb (200 kg)

440 lb (200 kg) Frame: Aluminum alloy

Aluminum alloy Tires : 20×3.0″ semi-fat tires

: 20×3.0″ semi-fat tires Brakes: Dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes on 180mm rotors

Dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes on 180mm rotors Price: US $1,149

US $1,149 Extras: LCD display, 5 pedal assist levels, front and rear LED light with brake light, front coil spring suspension, kickstand, internally routed cables, removable battery, cadence sensor, UL-compliant battery and e-bike system

In one word: Impressive

This e-bike definitely impressed me, plain and simple.

It’s a fairly unassuming bike and doesn’t outwardly look like it should be that special, but it hides away several key features that have definitely won me over. And that’s coming from someone who has tested literally hundreds of e-bikes over the last few years.

First of all, let’s talk about safety. The bike is certified for UL 2849, which covers the battery, motor, controller, wiring, charger, and basically everything else in the electrical system. The bike is also certified to the ISO 4210 standard, which includes all of the mechanical tests associated with e-bikes. So they’ve covered their bases more than most companies on the mechanical and electrical side of things.

Next, the bike just rides really nicely. The 28 mph is nice, but so many e-bikes are Class 3 these days that you need more than just a 28 mph speed to impress me.

The bike actually feels good at those speeds, partly due to the choice to include 3.0-inch semi-fat tires. These are more nimble than full 4.0-inch fat tires, yet offer better cushion than common 2 or 2.5-inch tires. When combined with the front suspension fork (which is alright but not exactly a showstopper component), the bike has some quite good shock absorption underneath it. The geometry also keeps the bike from feeling too squished in the cockpit, which can happen with some folding e-bikes.

Now let’s keep in mind that this is a $1,149 e-bike here, and so I’m not saying these are fancy Maxxis tires or high-end RockShox suspension – neither is true. But for the price, the ride and the feel impressed me right out of the gate. The bike just rides smoothly and feels wonderful underneath me.

Continuing on, the touch points all feel good. The saddle is comfortable for me, the buttons for the controls are easily accessible for a quick thumb jab, and the LCD screen is super bright. I had gotten used to Velotric’s nicer color screen on the company’s higher-end e-bikes, so I was worried at first about “downgrading” back to a simple black-and-white LCD screen. But I was amazed at how bright and easy to read the screen is.

You can see from my riding footage (screenshot below) that even in direct sunlight while barrelling down the road, the display is vivid and not washed out.

Many LCD screens are difficult to read unless you’re in the shade or have overcast skies. But this screen’s big digits and bright backlight make it incredibly visible.

Is the Velotric Fold 1 a Lectric XP 3.0 competitor?

Velotric doesn’t explicitly state this the way some other e-bike companies do, but yes, this e-bike is meant to compete against the Lectric XP 3.0, which is currently the best-selling e-bike in the US. And I’d say it gives that bike a serious run for its money.

Not only does it look nicer with the beautiful blue color option (though I guess the gray and white options from Velotric are alright too), but it has some real advantages on the use side. It’s easier to fold and you can take the battery out without folding the bike, which is great for anyone who wants to charge the battery off of the bike. I love the XP 3.0, but pulling the battery out when you don’t plan to completely fold the bike is a bit of a pain.

The Velotric Fold 1 still costs $100 more than the base XP 3.0, but it’s got some compelling advantages, not to mention the bigger battery. And as someone who loves bright e-bike colors, that shiny blue is worth something right there!

What would I improve?

No e-bike is without fault in my eyes, and so I can always find room for improvement. On the Velotric Fold 1, I’d have loved to see a slightly larger battery and a torque sensor for smoother pedal assist. But I can understand that both of those would be tricky while maintaining the current price tag.

I also wish they had included the Apple FindMy feature that they have in their higher-dollar e-bikes, though again, I certainly understand that some sacrifices must be made to keep this e-bike so affordable.

What’s the summary?

While the Velotric Fold 1 isn’t perfect, I find that when it is judged within its price class, it’s a serious top contender. The bike is equal parts fast yet comfortable, peppy yet controllable, and simple yet refined.

It’s easy to fold and not overly heavy (though it’s hard to call a 63-lb e-bike “lightweight”), and it’s pretty darn easy to toss it in the back of a car when you want to take it with you on a trip.

With hydraulic brakes, included rack and fenders, and full LED lighting, it’s got all the components I want to see on my everyday commuter e-bikes, yet is ready for more than just commutes. It can carry cargo and serve as a fun urban adventure bike, too.

The bike does make a few sacrifices to reach its attractive US $1,149 price tag, but I’m ok with those small compromises because the sum here is greater than the parts. And that’s what I’m always looking for: an e-bike that adds up to something that can meet my needs and feels good while doing it.