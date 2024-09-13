RadExpand 5 e-bike $1,299, Greenworks CrossoverZ mower $4,500, Anker SOLIX bundles $2,500 off with free gift, more

Closing out this week’s Green Deals, we have new fall savings offers from Rad Power that has dropped the RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike to $1,299, along with additional e-bike and battery discounts, as well as an accessory promotion on one of its newest micromobility models. We spotted the best deal yet of 2024 on Greenworks’ CrossoverZ 80V Electric Riding Mower that is down at $4,500. There’s also Anker’s latest sale that has two shorter-term bundle deals on the brand’s SOLIX F2000 and F3800 Power Stations that also get a free EverFrost Cooler 40 included, as well as Hiboy’s 40-mile running S2 MAX Electric Scooter that has returned to its 2024 $500 low. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, like the $1,800 off deal on Yamaha’s CrossCore RC e-bike with a free extra battery, the first post-launch savings on Anker’s new SOLIX C300 90,000mAh power stations, and more.

Gain utility with mobility on Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike at $1,299

Rad Power has switched up savings through September 18 that is cutting prices on a selection of e-bikes while also offering some additional promotions on one of the brand’s newest models and its SafeShield batteries. You’ll find the RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike leading the group this time around at $1,299 shipped. Normally this model goes for $1,599, and the few times we’ve seen it discounted in 2024 have often cut the price tag down to its $1,299 rate, with a few going further to the $1,249 low. You’re getting another chance today to score it at its second-lowest price, which is still a solid $300 markdown landing only $50 above the lowest price we have tracked – matching last year’s Black Friday rate.

An ideal addition for riders who may be concerned with having the proper space to store it, the RadExpand 5 e-bike has been given a folding frame that is activated by a mechanism at its center and condenses in size to fit in closets, car trunks, RVs, and more. The frame houses a 750W brushless geared rear-hub motor powered by the 672Wh battery, topping out at 20 MPH max speeds and carrying you up to 45+ miles on a single charge. There are four low-profile cadence-sensing pedal assistance levels here too that extend the bike’s travel distance, or you can use the half-twist throttle for pure electric action at a decreased range.

Along with its main features, it comes with a standard LED headlight, as well as an integrated taillight with brake light functionality for safer trips through darker hours – with both coming on automatically with enough light loss. It’s also been given an integrated cargo rack to better assist you with transporting some cargo (55 pound limit), fenders over both wheels, a water-resistant wiring harness, a 7-speed MicroShift derailleur, and a simple LED display.

More Rad Power e-bike discounts:

RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike: $1,599 (Reg. $1,799) 20 MPH for up to 45+ miles

(Reg. $1,799) RadRunner Plus Utility e-bike: $1,599 (Reg. $1,799) 20 MPH for up to 45+ miles

(Reg. $1,799)

Other Rad Power e-bike deals:

Best 2024 deal cuts $1,000 off Greenworks CrossoverZ 80V Electric Zero-Turn Riding Mower for $4,500

Best Buy is giving folks another shot at one of the best rates on Greenworks’ CrossoverZ 80V 42-inch Electric Zero-Turn Riding Mower that is back down at $4,499.99 shipped. Normally sitting at a $5,500 price tag, with a higher $6,000 MSRP on other sites, it spent the first half of 2024 keeping above $5,500, with these past few months getting more frequent lower rates of $4,999, which have been the best we’ve seen since its $4,266 low surfaced for a short period during 2023’s Christmas sales. Today you can add it to your lawncare routine at the best price we’ve seen this year with a $1,000 markdown ($1,500 off when counting Amazon’s $6,000 pricing).

One of Greenworks’ most highly-rated lawn care solutions, the comprehensive CrossoverZ tackles your mowing needs for up to 2 acres on a single charge of its six 80V 4.0Ah batteries. The heavy-duty 42-inch steel deck houses the powerful 80V Trubrushless motor that rivals a 24-horsepower gas motor. You’ll have comfortable seating with back support as you work, with the mower itself delivering a cutting height range between 1-1/2 inches and a maximum of 4-1/2 inches.

To charge the multiple batteries in one sitting, the CrossoverZ comes with three dual-port turbo chargers that gets them back to full in a collective 45-minute to 90-minute timeframe so you don’t have to wait around all day before crossing the lawn off your to-do list. You can also upgrade this model further with a 42-inch Bin Bagger Accessory for $600 on Amazon, while Best Buy doesn’t seem to have it available at the moment. With this dual-bin add-on, you’ll get a 6-bushel capacity in order to effectively collect all the clippings and debris from around your yard.

First post-launch discounts on new Anker SOLIX C300 90,000mAh DC/AC power bank stations start from $170

Anker has launched its Fall Savings sale through September 22, taking up to 46% off a large collection of SOLIX power stations, bundles, and accessories. There are two limited-time inclusions amongst the bunch that will be ending five days earlier than the rest and include a free gift in the form of an EverFrost Portable Cooler 40 (worth $849). First, there’s the return of the F2000 Portable Power Station that comes bundled with an expansion battery and a 400W solar panel for $2,699 shipped. Normally running for $4,347 (minus the cooler), we first saw this same deal back at the beginning of August, with it repeating here at the same $1,648 markdown ($2,497 when including the cooler) and giving you the absolute lowest price we can find.

This F2000 solar generator bundle provides an expanded 4,096Wh LiFePO4 capacity with 2,400W of output power potential to cover off-grid needs during camping trips, power outages, and more. In up to 1.4 hours the battery can be recharged from 0 to 80% after plugging into a standard wall outlet, with a 1,000W solar input to utilize solar charging. There are 12 output ports too, with four AC ports, three USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, two car ports, and an exclusive RV port. It’s also been given a power-saving mode that works with the smart AC ports to extend its lifespan and prevent you from wasting energy.

With the included EverFrost 43L battery-powered cooler you’ll be able to keep food and drinks cold and crisp for up to 35 hours (and you’ll never need ice to do it). It has a 299Wh personal capacity with a 100W solar input for solar charging too, as well as two USB-A ports and a USB-C port so it can double as a device charger when the above power station isn’t available.

Also repeating for the second time is Anker’s SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station that comes with two 405W solar panels for $3,599, down from $4,998 – plus, you’ll get the free EverFrost 40 too. You’re starting here with a 3,840Wh LiFePO4 capacity that you can expand all the way to 53,800Wh with the appropriate add-on equipment. As it comes here you’ll get up to 6,000W of power output (that expands to 12,000W) along with plenty of appliance-powering ports: eight ACs, three USB-Cs, two USB-As, one DC, and one car port, as well as connections for plugging into your RV, an electric car, and even your home’s circuit breaker (but you will need either a Home Backup Kit for sections to be supported or learn about the Home Power Panel that covers the entire household).

There are several ways to recharge the battery, with the two primary means being a standard wall outlet (in 2.7 hours) or with its 2,400W solar input (2+ hours at max input, depending on conditions). Everything is housed within a rollable design, with an LCD display to monitor real-time levels as well as adjust settings – or you can do all this on your phone via the companion app.

Be sure to look through the huge amount of other units, bundles, and accessories that are included in this sale, with those sticking around until September 22, unlike the above two.

Hiboy’s S2 MAX Electric Scooter drops to $500 2024 low

Amazon is offering one of the best deals on the Hiboy S2 MAX Electric Scooter that is currently down at $499.99 shipped for folks looking for an affordable commuting alternative. Normally this model is priced at $900, but Amazon more regularly sees its starting rate down at $700, which is already a great starting point. While most of 2024 has mainly seen discounts cutting costs to $600, today you can grab it at the second-lowest price we have tracked (and the lowest so far in 2024) – just $28 above the short-lived all-time low that we last saw during 2023’s Christmas sales. Not only are you adding a reliable solution to your commuting needs here, but you’ll be saving $200 doing it ($400 going by its original MSRP elsewhere).

Many folks these days are desperate to find alternative ways of getting to and from life’s appointments, whether that’s work, school, or just getting around town – and let’s face it, cars can often be well out of the price range for many of us. Hiboy’s S2 Max arrives ready to take on the challenge with a massive 40.4-mile travel range on a single charge of its 48V battery, while the 500W motor provides top speeds of 19 MPH (which beats out a lot of slower competitor models from brands like GoTrax and Segway). It comes with three riding modes that balance out travel distance versus speed at various rates, which can also be customized to your preferences through the companion app. It even sports a rear regenerative e-brake to recoup some mileage, opposite its front drum brake.

The frame effortlessly folds for easier storage and transport decisions when you’re not riding – including taking it on public transport. Your safety and peace of mind has even been taken into consideration, with the brand adding a bright headlight to see where you’re heading while the taillight lets everyone behind you know where you are. And going back to its app-controlled support, this scooter has a handy security feature to lock and unlock its controls when you’re not around, with there being no physical way on the frame itself to override these commands.

